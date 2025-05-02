“I think that's unfair”- Julian Edelman shuts down criticism of Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson amid interview controversy

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, caused a stir with their 'CBS Sunday Morning' interview about Belichick’s book, The Art of Winning. When the host asked how they met, Hudson, who was off camera, jumped in and said, “We’re not talking about this,” before Belichick could answer.

The clip has gone viral since with people debating Hudson’s influence on Belichick’s life and career. Former New England Patriots star, Julian Edelman weighed in on the controversy surrounding his former coach.

Taking to the "Dudes on Dudes" podcast, the three-time Super Bowl champion explained that people are seeing it the wrong way. When Jordon Hudson stopped the reporter from asking how she and Coach Belichick met, she was acting like a "PR person" and not just a girlfriend.

"Coach Belichick and this whole interview thing with Jordan—people are given an unfair reality of what's going on because she was jumping into that conversation during the interview, just like any PR person would jump in when there's an unnecessary question that probably didn't go over in the pre-production meeting," he said.

Edelman added:

"From what I've heard, Jordan is...playing the Berj's role—handling all the football ops, managing a lot of his social presence, and overseeing much of his PR. When you look at this situation and say, 'Oh, this is just his girlfriend jumping in,' I think that's unfair."

The clip from the podcast was posted on their official page on X on April 29.

Bill Belichick has stepped up to defend Jordon Hudson

After being in the news cycle, Bill Belichick shared a statement to defend his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. He said CBS made it seem like she was controlling the interview, but that wasn’t true.

The University of North Carolina coach said she was just doing her job and trying to keep the interview focused. He also said they had already shared how they met on a flight in 2021.

Things got more heated when Bill Belichick’s daughter-in-law, Jennifer, spoke out. She said real publicists act professionally and don’t walk off and delay interviews.

Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams QB Matthew Stafford, supported Hudson’s right to privacy, but said she should’ve been ready for personal questions.

