"I think it's unfair": Stephen A. Smith makes feelings clear on Shedeur Sanders' mute interview on Browns QB situation

Shedeur Sanders remains third on the depth chart of the Cleveland Browns as Week 5 gets underway in the NFL. After four weeks of Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback, Steve Stefanski has moved on from the veteran, naming rookie Dillon Gabriel as the new starter.When asked to comment on the development in the team's quarterback room, Sanders chose to remain silent, mimicking a mime and providing little in the way of substantive verbal response. This has generated another series of controversy around the Colorado alum.Stephen A. Smith shared his view on Shedeur Sanders’ mime interview in his appearance on “First Take” on Thursday. The analyst believes the harsh criticism of the quarterback has been unfair and that has possibly led to his decision not to speak out in the interview.“He has to know that other people are gonna look at him and consider that immature,” Smith said. “I don't consider him immature. I think that he can play. I think that he's a leader. I think that a lot is to be judged when he comes in. I think it's unfair.“I can't wait to see him get his chance on the football field or whatever. I just think, at times, I wish people would see ahead of time how they're going to judge you and how you should be. They shouldn’t judge him. It's no big deal because every word he says, we micromanage, we dissect, and folks judge him accordingly.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDan Orlovsky questions Shedeur Sanders’ anticsWhile Stephen A. Smith was out to defend Shedeur Sanders on “First Take,” Dan Orlovsky criticized the quarterback’s decision to be mime in the interview, describing it as immature. The analyst questions what impact his antics his bound to have on his future in the team.“Number one, everything when you're at that position, no matter where you rank on any kind of depth chart as a quarterback, everything you do and say is a job interview in the NFL.” Orlovsky said. “Everyone, every moment.“I think the second thing is this; that 30 or 40 seconds, Stephen, while he may not be an immature person, that's an immature moment. Does that 30 or 40 seconds help you in your own building? Is there anybody in the Cleveland Browns, in that building, that sits there and go ‘Yep, that's a good moment for should or he shows growth or maturity or handled that that well?’”With Shedeur Sanders remaining third on the Browns’ depth chart, the chances of him getting a starting opportunity this season are getting slimmer. The team might return to Joe Flacco, who's now second on the depth chart, if Dillon Gabriel fails to impress.