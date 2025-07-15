“I thought that was Kelly Stafford”: NFL fans react to Cooper Kupp’s new look ahead of Seahawks debut

Cooper Kupp signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason after playing eight seasons with the LA Rams. The wideout donned a new look for his headshot picture with the Seahawks, which garnered some interesting reactions from fans on social media.

NFL @NFL LINK There's a new QB and WR in Seattle 👀 @CooperKupp | @Seahawks

One fan felt that Kupp looked similar to Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, due to his new hairstyle.

"I thought that was Kelly Stafford," the fan tweeted.

Big Jay @jaycrank42 LINK I thought that was Kelly Stafford

A few felt that Kupp, 30, is aging backwards.

"Cooper Kupp looks my 20 year old little brother," a fan added.

"Why cooper look like he 22," a user commented.

Others had some wild reactions to Kupp's new look.

"y does kupp look like the heartthrob lead singer of a boy band," one fan wrote.

"Kupp looks like he’s been smoking and surfing the whole offseason," an user tweeted.

"Cooper gotta change the hair," another added.

Kupp is expected to play a key role for the Seahawks in the 2025 season. Seattle also landed quarterback Sam Darnold on a three-year, $100.5 million deal this offseason.

It will be interesting to see how Kupp links up with Darnold for the upcoming season. The Seahawks will begin the 2025 season by hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 7.

A look at Cooper Kupp's contract with the Seahawks

According to reports from Spotrac, Cooper Kupp signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Seahawks this offseason. His deal includes a $12 million signing bonus, with $17 million in guaranteed money.

Former LA Rams WR Cooper Kupp - Source: Getty

Kupp joins the Seahawks on the back of playing eight seasons with the Rams. He recorded 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns on 634 receptions during his time in LA.

Kupp played a key role for the Rams when they won the Super Bowl in 2022. He earned the only Pro Bowl honor of his career that year and was named the Offensive Player of the Year as well.

Kupp was also named the Super Bowl MVP when the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the big game.

The Seahawks will hope that Kupp will deliver at a similar level in the coming years.

