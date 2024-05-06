"I thought it would suck": Pat McAfee surprised Tom Brady's roast was not a snooze fest

Pat McAfee and Tom Brady are two of the most famous former NFL stars. Thus, it shouldn't be surprising that McAfee had some things to say about Brady's roast on Netflix.

"The Pat McAfee Show" host said on Monday's episode:

"I thought there was a chance it was going to suck, especially whenever you got football guys going up trying to do comedy. I thought maybe there was a time coming where the football players are gonna get exposed for not having personalities, not being charming, not having timing or delivery or chops, especially with the group comedians, they were going to catch.

"Yeah. Who are absolute savages. The football guys held up their end of the bargain."

The Tom Brady roast was a star-studded event

The Netflix special "Roast of Tom Brady" on Sunday was a star-studded affair and saw some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment throw verbal jabs at the GOAT. The roasters included comedians Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser, Tony Hinchcliffe, Sam Jay, Bert Kreischer, Jeff Ross, Tom Segura and Andrew Schulz.

They were joined by past NFL superstars Drew Bledsoe, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski and Randy Moss. Some special guests, namely Ben Affleck, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, Will Ferrell, Kim Kardashian and Peyton Manning, also got in on the fun.

Bill Belichick stole the show

Of all the roasters and guests at the Tom Brady roast, Brady's former coach, Bill Belichick, arguably stole the show. The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach began the night by taking a couple of strays but ended it by dishing out a fair share to his former players.

Belichick roasted former tight end Rob Gronkowski, giving him some job advice in the process. The legendary coach said:

"A lot of people connected me with a saying called, 'Do your job,' and telling people to do their job. Gronk, I've been watching you on 'Fox NFL Sunday,' and I'm begging you, please, stop doing your job.

"I loved coaching Gronk. A great teammate, great, great player. A Hall of Fame player. … Rob landed endorsement deals for some of his favorite foods, Campbell's Soup, Dunkin' Donuts, and don't forget… Tide Pods."

Next up for Belichick was Hall of Fame pass-catcher Randy Moss.

"A lot of you don't know, but I really have a big heart," Belichick said. "I rescued a dog from the shelter, and I rescued Randy from the Raiders. Listen, Randy, I'm really sorry you didn’t get a ring. Not enough to give you one of mine, but I’m really sorry."

Of course, Belichick had to go in on the man of the hour, Tom Brady. He reserved some choice words for the most outstanding player that he coached. Belichick said,

"Believe it or not, I’ve got a lot of nice things to say about Tom, but I’m running out of time here, Belichick said. "I see your soccer team, Birmingham City, got knocked down another tier in the English Football League. Not so easy running a team is it, Tom? Little coaching advice, stick to American football. You’re really good at that."

Hosted by Kevin Hart, the show was shot live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

