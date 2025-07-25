"I told his wife to call police" - Jared Verse recalls grueling workout with Aaron Donald after calling out Rams legend in off-season

LA Rams linebacker Jared Verse recalled his gruelling workout without former Rams star Aaron Donald earlier this offseason. Verse hilariously talked smack about Donald's workout videos this season, which prompted the former defensive end to challenge the rising NFL star.On Thursday, Verse spoke to reporters and recalled Donald's intense training regimen, which took a lot out of him:“I show up, it’s like 11 in the morning. I'm thinking we’ve got like an hour workout. I got plans after. I have things I have to do throughout the day. ... We show up, he doesn't say hi or anything like that. He sees me and he's like, ‘Come on.’&quot;Verse went into detail about the workout:&quot;Everything he does is a circuit. We do four workouts, it's all cardio. Versa climber, bike, lunges and core. Four rounds each. You do all that, you're already tired. You’re like, ‘Oh my god, whatever.' Then you do four sets of core, two different workouts. So it's eight different workouts, four sets each.&quot;You do all that for four sets, you go through these and he says, ‘Alright, you ready for the real workout?’ I'm like, ‘I've been here for 45 minutes. What are you talking about?’&quot;&quot;We go to the weight room. It's all arms, that's why he’s big as hell. It's eight different circuits. All arms, four sets each. I'm there for an hour and a half.&quot;Jared Verse then shared how Aaron Donald's wife, Erica, entered the picture:&quot;His wife came in laughing at me. I told her to call the police. I'm dead serious. I'm not even joking. I told him to call the police, she wouldn't do it. I tried to lie and say my mom was at my house and I had to go let her in. He told me to give my keys to his management or assistant and that they would go let my mom in.&quot;Jared Verse concluded by saying that he didn't work out for another day and a half after training with Donald, since he couldn't move his body.Donald trained vigorously during his time in the NFL and appears to be keeping up that level of intensity in retirement. He played with the Rams for 10 years, earning Pro Bowl selections in each season with the franchise.Donald was named the Defensive Player of the Year three times in his career. and won the Super Bowl with the Rams in 2022. He retired in March 2024.Jared Verse won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award with the Rams last seasonNFL: LA Rams LB Jared Verse - Source: ImagnJared Verse won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award with the Rams last season. He recorded 66 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.Verse helped the Rams qualify for the playoffs, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. It will be interesting to see if the linebacker can provide defensive stability for the Rams to go further and reach the Super Bowl next season.The Rams begin their 2025 season on Sept. 7, when they host the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium in LA.