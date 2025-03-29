"I told him he was young and handsome": Stefon Diggs mocks Patriots HC Mike Vrabel

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has gotten off on the right foot with the New England Patriots after signing with them earlier this week. On Thursday, he posted a picture of coach Mike Vrabel on his Instagram story and was asked about it on Friday during his press conference.

Diggs discussed how he has a joking personality and that more shenanigans will be on the table throughout his tenure with the Patriots.

"I told him he was young and handsome. He's still kinda young but I don't know about the handsome part. I make a lot of jokes so there's going to be a lot more posts but it's something to be excited about."

Below is the clip that the New England Patriots shared on social media.

Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million contract with $25 million guaranteed this offseason. The wide receiver is coming off a torn ACL in late October and is optimistic that he will be ready for Week 1.

Stefon Diggs excited to play with Drake Maye

Stefon Diggs is going to be the best wide receiver that Drake Maye has had with the New England Patriots. Diggs mentioned how he is excited to establish a connection with the young quarterback, and on Friday, compared Maye to another quarterback he played with.

"I'm excited. I really look forward to it. It's crazy because when you ask around, he has a lot of similarities - people say through the grapevine, he acts a lot like Josh (Allen). That was my guy, so I look forward to meeting and connecting with him." h/t Pro Football Talk

Diggs finished the 2024 season with eight games played and he posted 47 catches on 64 targets for 496 yards (10.6 yards per reception) and three touchdown catches as well as three rushing attempts for eight yards (2.7 yards per carry) with one rushing touchdown.

The New England Patriots are looking to improve after switching coaches and getting a legitimate wide receiver to play well. It will be interesting to see if Stefon Diggs and Drake Maye can establish that relationship that all great wide receivers and quarterbacks have.

