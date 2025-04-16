"I truly don't care" - Shedeur Sanders makes feelings known on media interviews amid falling draft stock 

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders isn't fazed by his draft stock seemingly tumbling ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Before the college football season kicked off, Sanders was in the running for the top pick. However, Cam Ward is now a lock to be selected first overall, and Sanders could even fall outside of the top-10.

In the lead-up to the draft, Sanders has done plenty of interviews and has spoken his mind. Although some have knocked him for it, Sanders says he doesn't care.

"I truly don't care about speaking like that. But it was definitely something I had to do because of the new product—the new everything that's about to come out with them. It's truly exciting, though," Sanders said on his YouTube channel at 10:31. "So, of course, they came out and asked a lot of different questions."

Sanders is expected to be picked outside of the top-5 and has been linked to the New Orleans Saints with the ninth overall pick and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 21st overall.

Sanders helped lead the Colorado Buffaloes to a bowl game last season, after the team had one-win the year prior he joined the school. Last season, the quarterback went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Shedeur Sanders says he speaks his mind to teams during NFL draft process

In the lead-up to the NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders has made it clear he is staying true to his self, whether teams like it or not.

Sanders has said he will be a franchise-changing quarterback and will be a star quarterback in the NFL. However, he has been considered brash and arrogant which he doesn't think is bad as he says he will speak his mind.

"When I go visit these coaches and when I go to all these different franchises, I ask them truly what I think and how I feel," Sanders said on The Insiders on NFL Network, via NFL.com. "Some get offended, some like it, some don't. Make some people uncomfortable, some people invite that. They know what type of person and what type of player they're gonna get out of me, so I just have to make sure, you know, what type of culture or what type of dynamic I'm going to have with them also."

However, wherever Sanders gets drafted, he says he will let his playing do the talking as he has full confidence he will succeed in the NFL.

