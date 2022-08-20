"I don't understand how you all call the man racist" - NFL fans left divided over reporter's costly blunder during Patriots press conference

The New England Patriots started off the preseason resting most of their starters against the New York Giants. Fans did get to see a healthy Saquon Barkley take the field and run a few plays. The game ended in a victory for the Giants with a final score of 22-20. It allowed both teams to evaluate the young talent on their rosters in preparation for the regular season.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Someone pls come get this reporter Someone pls come get this reporter https://t.co/JFKwx2ak8m

In an interview with one young running back, a local reporter slipped up not once, but twice. As he attempted to correct himself the first time, he seemed to get even more flustered and slipped again. The clip was tweeted by Barstool Sports. Some of the reactions were from those who were offended, but most showed that Twitter users have jokes.

Crispy Chris @CrispyChris2 @barstoolsports I dont understand how you all call the man racist. He stumbled and then panicked. “Black” is a racial slur now? Awkward, yes, but racist? Calm down. @barstoolsports I dont understand how you all call the man racist. He stumbled and then panicked. “Black” is a racial slur now? Awkward, yes, but racist? Calm down.

Drowzey @yezworD @CrispyChris2 @sg56752 @barstoolsports you should respond to the select few "racist" comments then instead of on the main post that has hundreds of replies @CrispyChris2 @sg56752 @barstoolsports you should respond to the select few "racist" comments then instead of on the main post that has hundreds of replies

Neil @iShakey1878 @barstoolsports We’re all looking for that underlying story but c’mon man, do better @barstoolsports We’re all looking for that underlying story but c’mon man, do better 😂

Out of his mouth - "Big Black Running Black"



In his head - "Shit" @barstoolsports In his head - "Dont say black. Dont say black. Dont say black"Out of his mouth - "Big Black Running Black"In his head - "Shit" @barstoolsports In his head - "Dont say black. Dont say black. Dont say black"Out of his mouth - "Big Black Running Black"In his head - "Shit"

John Charles Nagy @JohnCharlesNagy @barstoolsports You, you’re black, uh I mean back, little back black… sorry, your little black back pack, up smack turn around you’re black you’re black @barstoolsports You, you’re black, uh I mean back, little back black… sorry, your little black back pack, up smack turn around you’re black you’re black

The reporter’s slip up came of “you're a big black” and then “running black” came within the span of eight seconds. There’s no doubt his embarrassment is high and has only been amplified by the videos' growing popularity online. They say there’s no such thing as bad publicity, but this guy may be the exception to the rule.

The Patriots face the Carolina Panthers in game 2 of the preseason, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders in their final outing. This is all in preparation for the September opener on the road against their division rivals, the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have a new high-speed offense that could prove to be a tough matchup for the boys from Foxborough.

Also seeing improvement in the AFC East are the New York Jets, who added great young talent with the 2022 NFL Draft. They had a scare in last week's preseason game. Zach Wilson went down with an apparent knee injury. However, a quick surgical procedure proved there it wasn't anything too serious wrong. He could return for a Week 1 start.

Then, there are the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Josh Allen entered the 2022 season with a chip on his shoulder after last year’s devastating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. It was a thrilling game from both teams that was essentially decided by a coin toss. With the defenses on both sides completely exhausted, it was clear the team who got the ball first was going to emerge victorious.

The Patriots have a challenging road ahead and a lot of work to do to get back to their Super Bowl winning ways. Tom Brady may have moved on, but head coach Bill Belichick is still in charge and has a winning history in the NFL.

