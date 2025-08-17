  • home icon
  "I've arrived": Ashton Jeanty makes bold statement after Raiders RB bounces back from injury scare to sensational outing vs. 49ers

“I’ve arrived”: Ashton Jeanty makes bold statement after Raiders RB bounces back from injury scare to sensational outing vs. 49ers

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 17, 2025 18:27 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Ashton Jeanty makes bold statement after Raiders RB bounces back from injury scare to sensational outing vs. 49ers - Source: Imagn

Ashton Jeanty enjoyed one of the most successful running back seasons in college football last year, leading the nation in rushing touchdowns (29), rushing yards (2,601) and rushes (374). He was unable to display any of that genius in his debut NFL preseason game with the Las Vegas Raiders, though, as he only managed three rushes for -1 yards against the Seattle Seahawks in last week's preseason opener.

Jeanty bounced back from his poor first performance on Saturday as the Raiders faced the San Francisco 49ers for their second preseason game at Allegiant Stadium.

With seven rushes for 33 yards and one touchdown, Jeanty reminded everyone why he was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. After the game, he told reporters what he felt about his performance, putting the rest of the league on alert that he's coming to dominate in the NFL.

“I've arrived,” Jeanty said. “And it's time to keep going and make plays for this team.”

Jeanty showed flashes of the potential the Raiders saw when they selected him sixth in the NFL draft, averaging 4.7 yards per rush attempt overall. Geno Smith, the Raiders' new starting quarterback, also spoke highly of Jeanty's performance against the Niners.

"It fires me up just seeing the way he runs. He's running through people, and he's not shying away from contact," Smith said. "He's going to be a special player."
Jeanty will try to keep improving on his performance in training camp and contribute significantly to the Raiders' new offensive scheme under coach Pete Carroll.

Ashton Jeanty crucial for the Raiders' offense in 2025

The Raiders acquired veteran quarterback Geno Smith this offseason after hiring Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll in January. Ashton Jeanty was later selected by the team to spearhead their rushing attack. Smith and Jeanty together will be essential components of a Raiders squad looking to compete in 2025.

Jeanty will be deployed like Marshawn Lynch as Carroll will try to stick to the same formula that helped him succeed as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

The Raiders offense, which also has Smith, tight end Brock Bowers and receiver Jakobi Meyers, added the former Boise State standout. The team will need Jeanty to make an immediate impression in the league for all the offensive pieces to come together.

The Raiders will face the Arizona Cardinals on the road on August 23 to wrap up their preseason schedule. They will face the New England Patriots on the road to begin the 2025 regular season on September 7.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

