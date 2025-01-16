"I've had limited communication": Aaron Rodgers breaks silence on retirement talks amid uncertain future with Jets

Aaron Rodgers' future in the NFL remains uncertain after a tumultuous and disappointing season with the New York Jets. The veteran quarterback was blamed for the Jets' shortcomings, particularly after details emerged about his strained relationship with team owner Woody Johnson and his teenage sons.

During Thursday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," McAfee asked Rodgers about his situation, specifically addressing the possibility of retirement. The four-time NFL MVP urged patience, stating he doesn't believe the season is entirely over yet.

"Well, the season is not technically over," McAfee said. "You know, I always feel like the seasons over once the Super Bowl is over, and then, you know, kind of resets. Everybody's zero again and there's a chance for everybody to reset. Now, there's obviously moving pieces in New York."

"There's been a number of job interviews for GM and for head coach. There's even, you know, more names you know, being released every day that that the team is looking at, but I've had limited communication with them."

Retirement remains a strong option for Rodgers, who failed to meet expectations with the Jets after an impressive run with the Green Bay Packers. The AFC East squad posted a 5-12 record, regressing from last season's 7-10 mark when they relied on three different quarterbacks under center.

While Rodgers considers his options, he has been linked to other teams. In addition to the Minnesota Vikings, an AFC North team may also have him on its radar after a disappointing playoff exit.

NFL analyst says Aaron Rodgers is a better fit for Steelers than Russell Wilson

Despite a promising start to the season with Justin Fields and a solid beginning to the Russell Wilson era, the Pittsburgh Steelers faltered as the year progressed. They ultimately lost the race for the AFC North title and were eliminated by the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

Colin Cowherd suggested that the Steelers should pursue Aaron Rodgers to replace Wilson and eventually transition to Shedeur Sanders. Rodgers could serve as a one-season starter while Deion Sanders' son learns from him.

This idea was not well received by many fans, but given the moves Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers have made in recent years, such a development wouldn’t be entirely surprising.

