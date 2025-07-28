"I've seen enough. Start Will Howard" - NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers gets picked off by Jalen Ramsey at Steelers training camp

NFL fans believe the Pittsburgh Steelers should look to start Will Howard this season, as Aaron Rodgers was getting picked off during training camp.During a play, newly acquired Jalen Ramsey picked off Rodgers again. After the interception, Steelers fans called for Pittsburgh to start Howard instead.It was a good interception from Ramsey as he read the play perfectly and jumped in front of the ball to pick off Rodgers.&quot;Ive seen enough. Start Will Howard,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Time for Rodgers to retire and that’s on everything,&quot; a fan added.Pittsburgh signed Rodgers to a one-year deal, which will likely be his final year in the NFL, but some fans don't expect him to do well.&quot;Bro the afc north defense about to make bro retire for sure after this season,&quot; a fan added.&quot;ARod is going to be so bad lolol,&quot; a fan wrote.Many Steelers fans and NFL fans believe Rodgers is past his prime, and his play in training camp so far is concerning.&quot;Lol might be a long year for Rodgers,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Why did Pittsburgh do this. Why did Aaron Rodgers do this,&quot; a fan added.Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Steelers as he will be Pittsburgh's starting quarterback to try and help the team be a Super Bowl contender this season.Aaron Rodgers says this season is likely his lastAaron Rodgers signed a one-year, $13.65 million deal with the Steelers this season.Rodgers, 41, will turn 42 during the season and admits this is likely his final NFL season.&quot;Yeah, I'm pretty sure this is it,&quot; said Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show, via ESPN. &quot;That's why we just did a one-year deal. Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything, so this was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had.&quot;I played 20 fricking years. It's been a long run. I've enjoyed it, and no better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys in the city that expects you to win.&quot;Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP and won Super Bowl XLV with the Green Bay Packers. He will be a Hall of Famer once he retires from the NFL.