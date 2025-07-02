"I've seen little kids run up hills faster": NFL fans react to Derrick Henry's viral 'uphill workout' routine

Derrick Henry is one of the most decorated running backs of his era. The Alabama Crimson Tide product is fresh off an impressive campaign with the Baltimore Ravens, which saw him lead the league in rushing touchdowns.

Henry is famous for his offseason workout regimens, and on Tuesday, he posted a clip on Instagram of running up a hill. Here's what NFL fans had to say about the video.

One said, "I've seen little kids run up hills faster."

Another added, "That looks like me getting bit my fire ants."

One chipped in, "Running up hills just like everyone else for the last 100 years."

Others were more positive about the superstar RB's routine.

One stated, "Lots of business decisions will be made this season!"

Another said, "Still hilarious how “washed” he was before last season and then by end of the season they were using Henry to discredit Lamar MVP season 🤣🤣."

One added, "A plethora of hill work I've been seeing in sports. The game is still advancing. Very well done 🤝."

Derrick Henry is preparing for his second season with the Baltimore Ravens. He joined the franchise after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans.

What's next for Derrick Henry?

The Baltimore Ravens signed Derrick Henry ahead of the 2024 season to bolster their Super Bowl hopes. Henry quickly formed one of the NFL's best rushing tandems alongside QB Lamar Jackson.

Henry showed no signs of slowing down as he earned a second-team All-Pro selection, Pro Bowl nod and the 2024 NFL rushing touchdowns leader award. The only running back that had a better campaign was Philadelphia Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley, who was instrumental in guiding the franchise to a Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Next up for Henry is his second season playing for Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. Harbaugh is looking to win his second Super Bowl as Ravens coach and could use the pass-breaking expertise of Henry and Jackson's off-the-cuff skill set.

The Ravens will prepare for their regular season opener with preseason games against the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. Their regular season opener is against the Buffalo Bills in September.

