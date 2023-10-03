"I don't want to deal with any more drama that's already in my life": Tom Brady gets prickly on constant media attention 

Not a week goes by when Tom Brady isn't in the news; whether it's his investment in the Las Vegas Raiders or his divorce from his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, or even his involvement in FTX amid the crypto exchange's $8,000,000,000 downfall.

A day after a report emerged that FTX had paid Brady $55 million to do some work for the cryptocurrency exchange, the seven-time Super Bowl champion hopped on his podcast to talk about mistakes and "messing up."

On Monday night's Let's Go! episode, Brady said:

"It's hard to own up to things these days because of this, this mentality on the internet and these nameless, faceless people that pile on and so nobody wants to admit anything anymore."

The New England Patriots legend stated that these days, no one can just admit that they messed up and learned from it, claiming that by the time people admit they messed up, they're out of a job.

He also said:

"For someone like me, I'm in the public eye a lot. I always try to say the right thing just because I don't want to deal with any more drama that's already in my life. And I already have a lot of drama, just because it's life."

Exploring Tom Brady's connection with Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX

On Monday, October 2, author Sam Lewis, who has written a book about Bankman-Fried's downfall, sat down with 60 Minutes to talk about all things FTX.

In the interview, Lewis highlighted Bankman-Fried's links with Brady, saying:

“He paid Tom Brady $55 million for 20 hours a year for three years. He paid Steph Curry $35 million for the same thing for three years."

Lewis added:

"It's breathtaking, what's on that list. I think Tom Brady thought he was just a really interesting person. I think he liked to hear what he had to say."

However, the author also said that he thought Brady was "crushed" after what happened, stating that he believed the seven-time Super Bowl champion thought he was "tricked" and was "angry" with the whole situation.

How much did Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen lose in the FTX scandal?

The New York Times reported that the NFL legend lost $30 million in FTX, though a major chunk of that was in stock. His ex-wife Gisele Bundchen also lost some money in FTX, with the NYT report tagging that figure as $18 million.

Earlier this year, during an interview with Vanity Fair, Gisele Bundchen spoke about her feelings regarding the scandal:

“I was blindsided. I’m no different than everyone else that trusted the hype. It’s just terrible. I’m so sorry for all of us that this happened, and I just pray that justice gets made."

FTX filed for bankruptcy last November. Bankman-Fried's criminal trial begins this Tuesday, one that will decide whether he committed money laundering and misled investors. The 31-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the charges in the trial.