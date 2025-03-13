“I want my girls to feel valued”: Russell Wilson's wife Ciara opens up about her special motherhood mission

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a message on parenthood struggles. The Grammy Award-winning artist was recently featured on the cover of the ‘Affirmation Issue’ for Women’s History Month of ‘Kindred by Parents.’

During her interview, the Texas-born Ciara shared the story of her upbringing in different places such as Germany, New York, California and Atlanta. She stated how her upbringing has added the gift of diversity to her personality. But she created her clique and wants her daughters, Sienna and Amora, to do the same.

She said:

“I always want my girls to feel valued, know that they can create their own self-worth, they're in control of themselves and what they can be in life. I want my girls to know that they're not limited by their gender or the color of their skin.

“I need to remind my girls to know when you are in the full essence of your honey and your sweetness, but also being firm and clear, you can make a lot happen in that space.”

Ciara’s powerful message about her daughters was also a message to others, regardless of gender or color.

She added:

“To cut through, you've got to believe in yourself. You've got to be confident in your vision. You have to commit to it, no matter what anyone thinks.”

Kindred by Parents later released the interview, and Russell Wilson shared her message on an Instagram story:

“My girls”

Russell Wilson cherishes wife Ciara's interview on Instagram with a personal message

Russell Wilson's wife Ciara shares her advice on motherhood

Ciara also released another self-shot video where she explained her struggles as a working mother and shared some tips for other women like her.

In an Instagram post by ‘Parents’ on Tuesday, Ciara said:

“I think we have to give ourselves grace. Take a deep breath and literally pause. Like, stop. Slow the world down.”

She suggested praying and planning things out as a method to counter the stress of motherhood.

“I like to pray. I think praying is really important. Praying brings me peace in the times that I need it most. And then I would say planning things that fill my cup up.”

Ciara and Russell Wilson have four children, but Russell has publicly expressed his interest in having more. However, Ciara denied the request, citing she needed time to recover from her previous pregnancy.

