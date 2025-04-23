"I want to know who his girlfriend was" - NFL HOFer reveals going full psychologist to train Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas recently shared his unusual approach to mentoring Myles Garrett. He explained how he studied the star pass rusher's life to gain a competitive edge.

Thomas, the Hall of Fame Browns offensive tackle who played his entire 11-year career in Cleveland, closely collaborated with Garrett following the defensive end being picked first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The former Browns tackle had the following to say while making a guest appearance on the "New Heights" podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce on Tuesday:

"Yeah, man. I tried to be a psychologist, right? I wanted to know what that dude was thinking. I want to know who his girlfriend was. I wanted to know what he had for breakfast. Like, cause I felt like that's how you slow the game down. And as you get older, you get to be a shittier athlete. But, like, if your brain is speeding up, you can play faster," said Thomas. (01:04:04)

The timing of Thomas's comments arrives just weeks after Garrett's dramatic offseason that began with a public trade request, ultimately resulting in a record-breaking contract extension. The Browns star recently agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Myles Garrett is excited as he gears up for another season with the Browns

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

On April 22nd, Garrett posted a workout video on social media announcing his return to team activities with the caption "We back."

In the video showcasing his intense offseason training regimen, Myles Garrett boldly proclaims:

"Ain't nobody has more heart than me."

When Garrett requested a trade earlier this year, Thomas publicly defended him. He said the move "isn't about disloyalty to Cleveland" but rather about "making the most of his career while he's still in his prime."

Thomas added specific context to Myles Garrett's situation at the time:

"Garrett's been a foundation of the Cleveland defense for years. He's played at a Hall of Fame level since he was a rookie. Yet despite the dominance that he has shown, the Browns have failed to build a team capable of sustained success."

Through eight seasons, Myles Garrett has collected 102.5 sacks — a Browns franchise record — and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. He's recorded at least 10 sacks every season since joining the NFL, including a remarkable 60 sacks over the last four years.

Since 2020, Myles Garrett has missed only four games while earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in every season during that stretch. According to Vegas Insider, he currently stands among the early favorites to win Defensive Player of the Year again in 2025.

