"I would want him as my tag-team partner" - When Hulk Hogan made feelings known on Lions HC Dan Campbell after attending Detroit's practice

One year before he died, Hulk Hogan made an appearance at Lions training camp. He left an unlikely impression not just on fans but also on Detroit coach Dan Campbell.Hogan visited Allen Park in July 2024 to promote his new beer line. However, what was supposed to be a routine brand appearance turned into a fan-favorite moment in Lions lore. The wrestling icon found himself face-to-face with a coach whose energy mirrored his.Hogan didn’t just shake hands and leave. He declared Campbell fit for the ring, and anointed him with the nickname “Dirty Dan.” Laughing with a growl, Hogan told reporters he’d take Campbell as his tag-team partner on one condition.&quot;I would want him as my tag-team partner because I would let him do all the work,&quot; Hogan said.Campbell appreciated the former wrestling star's energy and promotional style. The coach expressed gratitude for Hogan's visit before returning to his coaching responsibilities.&quot;You're the best,&quot; Campbell said. &quot;Appreciate you, man. Great to meet you.&quot;Hulk Hogan created a wrestling catchphrase for the LionsSyndication: USA TODAY - Source: ImagnHulk Hogan and Dan Campbell filmed a brief promotional video together after practice. Hogan riffed off his classic catchphrases to launch “Campbell-Mania” as the new force to watch in the NFL.&quot;Campbell-mania, brother, is going to run wild this year,&quot; Hogan said in July 2024. &quot;Super Bowl. Nothing but greatness. Nothing but victory. So, what are you going to do when the Detroit Lions and Campbell-mania runs wild on you, brother?&quot;Raised in rural Texas, Campbell grew up wrestling livestock, stacking hay and waking up before dawn to feed cattle. Teammates from his Texas A&amp;M days still tell stories of him tackling a runaway calf like a linebacker as that’s exactly what he did.&quot;I was pullin' the lever on a chute and I didn't pull it quite in time and it got loose,&quot; former Aggies guard Steve McKinney said in 2021, via The New York Times. &quot;Dan literally jumped on it and steer wrestled it to the ground. It was, I was like, 'Man, this guy is pretty good at this.'&quot;Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said in December that he could defeat any NFL coach in wrestling, including Campbell. However, he also acknowledged Campbell's size advantage from his playing days.