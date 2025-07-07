"I don't want to talk about it": Patrick Mahomes makes feelings known on Chiefs' "revenge tour" narrative ahead of 2025 NFL season

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were 34 points behind the Philadelphia Eagles at one point during the Super Bowl in February. The final score was 40–22, and it was Mahomes' second Super Bowl defeat.

Ad

The story circulating this offseason is that the Chiefs are preparing for a revenge tour of epic proportions, even though numerous teams have responded poorly to Super Bowl losses in the past.

Mahomes, who looked like a shadow of himself in that defeat to the Eagles five months ago, has been tipped for a bounce-back year in his ninth NFL season in 2025.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the quarterback is more interested in playing football than he is in getting revenge. Mahomes explained that returning to the field and playing football is all that matters to him in a Monday interview with Kay Adams on the "Up & Adams" show.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Honestly, just ready to play football again," Mahomes said. "Whenever you lose, you kind of have this taste in your mouth and you want to go out there and revenge that or whatever you wanna say.

"But at the same time, I feel like I've had to sit back and just listen to people talk and talk, and I'm like, 'Let's just play football, handle it all out there.' And I don't really want to talk about it, I just want to go out and show who we are as the Kansas City Chiefs."

Ad

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will start training camp on July 21. The team will face the Los Angeles Chargers at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, September 5, in its first regular-season game of the campaign.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Patrick Mahomes doesn't care about NFL Top 100 rankings

Patrick Mahomes will turn 30 in September and is unarguably one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. However, his 3,928 passing yards in the 2024 season were the lowest numbers of his career, and his 26 touchdowns pale in comparison to the totals of other top quarterbacks.

Mahomes is still expected to rank high on the NFL's official annual Top 100 list despite the dip. He has been consistently ranked in the top eight of the list since 2019, and he has also been voted number one twice since then.

Ad

The NFL has already begun announcing the names of the players on this year's list, but since the top 10 will be announced in September, fans may have to wait until then to find out where Patrick Mahomes ends up.

Speaking on the "Up & Adams" show, Mahomes stated that he is unconcerned with his ranking in the Top 100.

"I know it's a year-by-year thing, and so there's a lot of great quarterbacks, a lot of great players in this league," Mahomes said. "And they can rank me wherever they rank me. At the end of the day, all I'm trying to do is win Super Bowls. And I don't care where I am on that list, no offense."

The two-time NFL MVP finished fourth on the NFL Top 100 list last year, only surpassed by Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.