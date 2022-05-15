"I want to do a Tom Brady" - NFL analyst predicts shift in Aaron Rodgers' gameplay heading into 2022 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers will head into the 2022 NFL season without his favorite target in Davante Adams, who the Green Bay Packers traded this offseason to the Las Vegas Raiders. Rodgers is going to work on getting his rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs to fill the massive void in the offense left by that trade.

Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports gambling analyst and sports journalist, appeared on a recent episode of Speak for Yourself and gave his opinion on how Rodgers and the Packers will approach the season without Adams and with an aging quarterback.

“Not a lot of people talking about this yet. They made a change. Nathaniel Hackett moves on to coach the Denver Broncos. Their new OC is their offensive line coach, and he was the running game coordinator.

McIntyre went on to elaborate.

"He’s a good friend of Brady, but when you move an offensive line coach to offensive coordinator, what are you going to do? You’re going to transition from an Aaron Rodgers - heavy passing attack to a ground and pound. David Backthiari, the great left tackle, probably top three left tackle in the game, he played 27 snaps last season. He’s back.

"You’re going to ride a lot of Dylan, a lot of Jones. I think this is a situation where Aaron Rodgers says, 'You know, I got my big contract. I want to do a Tom Brady. I want to hang around for another five, six years, and how do I do that? I lean on the running game more.'”

Will Aaron Rodgers rely more on the running game after the departure of Davante Adams?

While it’s true Tom Brady has relied more on the run game and short yardage passes as his career went on, Aaron Rodgers may not be that guy. The deep ball is a heavy rotation in his repartee. But Rodgers is one of the best in the league and can make a star out of an unknown receiver. Would Adams be the receiver he is today without Rodgers?

The Packers have also benefited from a weak division, but the Minnesota Vikings have added more depth to their defense and will strive to make things tougher for Green Bay. As for the rest of the NFC, the Packers are only one of three teams that many believe among the top tier in the league. The other two being the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Can the Packers compete without Adams? Only time will tell.

