"I wanted to stay in Tennessee" - AJ Brown "was mad" after getting traded by the Titans to the Eagles

AJ Brown didn't want to leave the Tennessee Titans before getting dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown was part of a shocking trade that happened in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brown was sent to the Eagles in exchange for the 18th overall pick, which Tennessee used to draft wide receiver Treylon Burke. The Titans also received an additional third-round pick. Brown went on to spend the next three seasons with Philadelphia, having a successful run that recently resulted in a Super Bowl victory.

The Eagles receiver joined the "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game" podcast on Monday and was asked to reflect on the trade. Admittedly, Brown said wanted to stay with Tennessee.

"I didn’t really," Brown said. "I didn’t really want to leave at the time, you know? I wanted to stay in Tennessee. Yeah, I wanted to stay in Tennessee, you know? Tennessee was home. You know, my mom, (and) my sister were there. Part of Tennessee just made sense. Nashville, yeah, it just made sense. Me and Gil were just plotting on it because the tax situation and everything in Tennessee is different.

"And I was excited to play with Jalen, too. So I just went and worked out and got it off my chest a little bit. Then, later that night, everything unfolded because we had to beat the draft for the trade. So we had to get all that stuff and the contract worked out. But I was, you know, after I was mad for a little minute, you know, I was happy as hell."

AJ Brown flourishes with the Philadelphia Eagles

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

AJ Brown has had some great seasons since moving to the Eagles. In his first campaign with Philadelphia, he set career highs in receiving yards and touchdowns in a single season. In 2024, Brown was a key piece in the Eagles' offense that resulted to a Super Bowl victory.

The Eagles capped off the year by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes 40-22. Brown contributed three catches for 43 yards and a TD. While he didn't want to leave the Titans in 2022, Brown's move to Philadelphia has been a success.

