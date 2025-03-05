“I wasn’t at my best”: Travis Kelce gets brutally honest about his performance in Super Bowl LIX against Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce knows he wasn't at his best during his Super Bowl LIX performance against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

Kelce was limited to four receptions on six targets for 39 yards in the Super Bowl. He wasn't much of a factor and reflecting on the blowout loss, Kelce said he wasn't at his best in the Super Bowl.

On Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I feel like I owe the guys that I come into that building with a whole lot more effort and focus, and I just don't know what it was during that game. Man, I wasn't at my best. And the more that I see clips or watch the film, and, you know, put myself back into those moments, man, I'm just like watching the clips. What the f**k?"

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

After his brother Jason tried to tell him he wasn't as bad as he thought, Travis said he wants the motivation going into next year that people are doubting him and the Chiefs.

"But that's how I find motivation. That's how I create the beast. That's how I flip the switch," Kelce added.

Kelce finished the year recording 97 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns.

Travis Kelce will return in 2025

After the Kansas City Chiefs lost in the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, the future of Travis Kelce was in question.

Ad

However, Kelce confirmed he will be returning in 2025 and says he will have a chip on his shoulder.

“I think the biggest thing is that I f–king love playing the game of football,” Kelce said on the New Heights podcast. “I still feel like I can play at a high level and possibly at a higher level than I did last year. ...

Ad

“I have a bad taste in my mouth in how I ended the year, how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me. And I love so many people in Kansas City, both in that facility and in the community, and it’s home for me."

Kelce is looking to prove the doubters wrong in 2025, as he and the Chiefs have a chip on their shoulders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.