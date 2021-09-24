"I watch so much film, my girlfriend throws s**t at me" - Rob Gronkowski clarifies stance following MNF appearance

Rob Gronkowski is a star. One that shines so bright that it is capable of overshadowing even other stars. And that is precisely what happened when he appeared as a guest on Peyton and Eli Manning's edition of Monday Night Football.

Gronk steals the show

It was an exciting game. At halftime, the Detroit Lions were doing what seemed impossible: beating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Then Gronk came into action.

This season, Monday Night Football received a second iteration with the Manning brothers. Each week, Peyton and Eli welcome current and former players to talk about football and the Monday Night game. This week's first invitee was Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk is a fun player to watch, and he is even funnier off the field. Among the many laughable moments he shared with the Mannings, one made everyone lose their minds:

"My teammate, [fellow tight end] Cam Brate, just asked me the other day. He goes, 'Rob, I have a serious question.' He goes, 'Do you ever watch film?' And I said, 'No, I don't. I just run by guys. If I'm feeling good, I'm feeling good.'"

Everyone laughed. Peyton, Eli, and everyone watching could not believe Gronk's honesty. From that point on, everybody forgot about the game.

Repercussions from Gronk's original statement

The repercussions were instantaneous. Twitter exploded with everyone talking about Gronk not watching film.

The biggest headlines were not about the Packers' victory, or how Aaron Rodgers played better than he did against the New Orleans Saints. Or how he and Matt LaFleur have never lost back-to-back games in their three years together.

No, all the headlines were the same: "Gronk does not watch film."

Unfortunately for NFL fans and Gronk, he is too big of a star to just let the statement naturally die.

So, after days of questioning, Gronk revealed that he was joking during the transmission.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Gronk went back on his Monday Night statement by saying:

"I watch so much film, my girlfriend throws s**t at me."

Of course, Gronk watches films and prepares for games. He may seem like a party guy, but he would not be so successful in the NFL without studying and practicing.

But isn't it funnier to imagine that Monday Night Gronk is the real one?

As Maxwell Scott once told Ransom Stoddard:

"When the legend becomes fact, print the legend."

At least, in a very Gronk way, even the truth makes us all laugh.

