Aaron Rodgers' former teammate claims to have spotted UFOs in Florida in bold admission

Aaron Rodgers' former teammate and New York Jets rookie Malachi Corley just added his name to the NFL’s growing list of UFO witnesses. The wide receiver took to X on Wednesday to share a bizarre experience from Florida, claiming he saw an unidentified object hovering in the sky for over half an hour before it vanished without a trace.

Given Rodgers’ well-documented belief in extraterrestrial encounters, it looks like the Jets locker room might have another conspiracy theorist in the making. Corley didn’t hold back in his post:

“Say whatever you want. This object (ufo), was legitimately up in the sky for over 30 minutes. I watched it. I stopped watching for about 2 minutes and looked up it was gone. No trace.🛸”

The rookie wideout, drafted 65th overall in 2024, has already made headlines, both for his play and one major blunder. In the Jets’ Week 9 matchup against the Houston Texans, Corley celebrated a 19-yard touchdown a little too early, dropping the ball just before the goal line. Instead of six points, the ball rolled out of the end zone for a brutal touchback.

Now, with UFOs in the mix, Corley is keeping his name in the conversation, albeit for reasons beyond football.

Aaron Rodgers wants control: Steelers must prove they’re all-in

Aaron Rodgers isn’t just looking for a new team. He’s looking for control. With Russell Wilson heading to the Giants and the Vikings shutting the door, the Pittsburgh Steelers are his last viable landing spot.

According to analyst Nick Wright, Aaron Rodgers might not sign until he has full assurance they won’t draft his replacement.

Speaking on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast,” Wright speculated that Rodgers could be playing hardball:

"I do wonder if it's a possibility [that] Rodgers is trying to pressure [or] ensure the Steelers don't draft a quarterback. I don't want to sign with you and then risk getting benched for the first-round quarterback. I want to see what you do with your first-round pick before I commit to come there."

Given what happened to Kirk Cousins in Atlanta – signing a massive deal only to watch Michael Penix Jr. take over – Rodgers isn’t about to make the same mistake.

At 41 years old, Aaron Rodgers knows he’s on borrowed time in the NFL. But he wants no part in another quarterback controversy. If Pittsburgh wants him, they might have to go all-in.

