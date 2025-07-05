"I will cook that fraud until I f'n die" - NFL analyst bashes Tom Brady in explosive debate with fans defending 7-time Super Bowl champion's legacy

Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls during his 23-year career in the NFL. The quarterback retired in February 2023 and is widely regarded as the greatest player to grace the league. While it is hard to argue with Brady's success, NFL analyst Scott Kacsmar has been challenging fans on social media who have lauded Brady's greatness.

On Thursday, Kacsmar shared a story about his QB rankings for 2025 on X and tweeted about Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes still being the main man in the NFL. In the article, Kacsmar also shared some stats of Mahomes in comparison to some of the great QBs of the past few decades, including Brady, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers, who recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After a fan pointed out that having Mahomes at the top of the list based on QB wins among the rest, Kacsmar had a long back-and-forth with the user. He also bashed Brady on more than a few occasions in the explosive debate.

"I will cook that fraud until the day I f'n die," Kacsmar tweeted about bashing Brady.

Scott Kacsmar @ScottKacsmar LINK I will cook that fraud until the day I f'n die.

One user also shared some tweets about Kacsmar's debate in which he hammered Brady.

Savage @SavageSports_ LINK I really regret looking up this persons account. 😭 Some insane Tom Brady derangement syndrome

Others piled in, with the general consensus being that Kacsmar was ignoring the different NFL environments they played in and was unable to be entirely objective about Brady.

Brady played for the New England Patriots for 20 years and won six Super Bowls. He signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to the Super Bowl in his first year.

Tom Brady believes Patrick Mahomes could match his Super Bowl record

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (L) with Tom Brady - Source: Getty

Although Tom Brady holds the record for the most Super Bowl wins, he believes that Mahomes is one player who could equal or surpass his record. During the Fanatics Games event last month, comedian Kevin Hart asked Brady which player from the current crop of QBs could reach his level of greatness.

"Oh, Patrick (Mahomes), for sure," Brady said. "I just think, Patrick, I love his mentality. And he's a guy that I see."

Mahomes and the Chiefs were on course to complete a historic three-peat of Super Bowls this year. However, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game in February.

Nonetheless, Mahomes, who is yet to turn 30, will be eyeing more Super Bowl success with the Chiefs in the coming years.

