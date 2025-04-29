"I will die on that field for y’all" - Tyler Shough sends message to Saints fans after surprise selection in 2025 NFL draft

Tyler Shough is ready to suit up in New Orleans. The Saints selected the 25-year-old with their second-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Now, he joins a roster that includes the likes of Derek Carr, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener. Taking to Instagram, Shough sent out a message on Monday to Saints fans, promising to give them his all, even if it costs him his life.

"God’s timing. If it was easy, everyone would do it. New Orleans, you will get everything out of me. I will die on that field for y’all."

Shough brings a wealth of experience to the next level after having played seven seasons in college football. During his time at the collegiate level, Shough played for Oregon, Texas Tech and Louisville. Last season, Shough played in and started all 12 games at quarterback for Louisville, finishing up the season with 3,195 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

Although Shough has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his college run, New Orleans seems to have faith that he can remain healthy after getting through his 2024 campaign unscathed.

Can Tyler Shough compete for the starting quarterback gig in New Orleans?

With the Saints using a second-round draft pick on Shough, it's safe to say the organization has high hopes for the 25-year-old. With Derek Carr currently as the starter, New Orleans seems to be preparing for their future at the position, given the 34-year-old missed several games last season due to injury.

With other young talents on the roster, such as Rattler, New Orleans' quarterback battle this offseason could prove to be one of the more entertaining ones that fans will keep their eyes on. The Saints finished 5-12 in 2024, finishing third in the NFC South and missing the playoffs yet again. New Orleans is aching to return to their old glory days in which Drew Brees was at the helm, not having sniffed a Super Bowl since their 2010 victory.

The Saints will hope Shough can perhaps be the diamond in the rough that gets them there. He was, after all, an option the Saints apparently liked more than Shedeur Sanders, who was at one point talked about as a potential first overall selection.

Instead, New Orleans opted for Shough with their second-round selection. Surrounding him with weapons such as Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave, should Shough get a serious crack at starting snaps, he'll find himself in a great situation to succeed, given the supporting cast already in place.

