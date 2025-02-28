“I will not be intimated nor silenced” - Mulan Hernandez sends message after getting sued by Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs' NFL future is still uncertain as he heads into free agency, and it is made more complicated as he deals with personal issues off the field. Diggs is suing former reality TV star and alleged romantic partner Mulan Hernandez, whose real name is Mia Jones, for assault and extortion.

Ad

Jones responded on Instagram. She claimed that Diggs fabricated the lawsuit as a way for Diggs to get ahead before the truth is revealed. She alleged that she was the victim instead and was assaulted by Diggs:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“On June 7th I was assaulted from behind by Stefon Diggs at our residence, an incident that resulted in a concussion.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Months later when the mediation HIS LEGAL TEAM REQUESTED did not pan out in his favor I was struck with this FABRICATED STORY publicly.”

She added:

“This is clearly an attempt to try an get ahead of the truth that is to come. I WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED NOR SILENCED. Having to relive this moment is very traumatic for me especially in my time of healing.

Ad

"Domestic violence is something I do not wish on anyone an everything that is done in the dark will come to the light.”

Diggs is suing Jones for assault and extortion amounting to millions of dollars.

He alleged that on on June 7 he was punched in the chest and threatened with a deadly weapon. The lawsuit alleged that Jones and co-defendant Brianna "Brii" Mack were in his apartment and refused to leave.

Ad

They destroyed his personal belongings, including a $130,000 watch, a PC gaming system, and flushed his mobile phone down the toilet.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman also reported that Jones told Diggs “You won't be playing this year," which Diggs interpreted as a threat to cause physical harm. Diggs eventually suffered an ACL injury on Oct. 27.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kent Schaffer, Stefon Diggs’ attorney, also alleged that days after, Jones asked for Diggs to pay her to not disclose the incident publicly:

"There were threats coming from [Jones] that he had to pay her money or she was going to go public and ruin his career. At some point, it just has to end."

Jones countered by sharing medical documents showing a hospital visit on the evening of the incident, where the patient was listed as having a concussion and nausea.

Ad

Stefon Diggs’ legal challenges could complicate free agency

This incident is unfolding just as Stefon Diggs enters free agency for the first time in his playing career. The wide receiver is entering Year 11 having spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and last season with the Houston Texans. He has six 1,000-yard receiving seasons and has made the Pro Bowl four times.

Ad

However, it will be a complicated period for Stefon Diggs. As a 31-year-old coming off an ACL tear that took him out for half of last season, his market might be slow to develop.

The wide receiver may need to show teams that he is fully recovered before getting a big-money offer. Otherwise, he might need to take a short-term prove-it deal to rehabilitate his value.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.