  • "I was more than willing to take less": Trey Hendrickson gets 100% real on Bengals contract holdout

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Jul 23, 2025 04:45 GMT
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't yet resolved the contract dispute with defensive end Trey Hendrickson. Amid the holdoff, the four-time Pro Bowler didn't participate intraining camp. Instead, Hendrickson relocated to Jacksonville, Florida, to be away from all the noise surrounding his contract stalemate.

On Tuesday, in an exclusive interview with The Athletic's Diana Russini, Trey Hendrickson shared his feelings about the Bengals and his contract situation.

"I spent the last 30 days at my home in Cincinnati, which is across the river from the stadium," Hendrickson said (as per The Athletic).
"We were given two offers within a 24-hour period, and (neither) of them had the guarantees we were looking for. I wanted to be there, but here's no way I would be able to sit there in the house and hear the practice whistles while also being a distraction. I don't want to ruin the other 10 guy's 2025 season on my contract language.
"I was more than willing to take less in some ways in order to make a deal work to accommodate the presented needs," Hendrickson continued. "I verbalized to the Bengals that I wanted to be the captain, to lead a young defense. And once rookie Shemar Stewart gets back at camp, I want to pass along the knowledge that I have, just like Cam Jordan once did for me."
Trey Hendrickson initially began his NFL journey with the Saints in 2017. He signed a four-year deal worth $60 million to join the Bengals in March 2021. On July 2023, the four-time Pro Bowler signed another extension that saw him play for the team through the 2025 season.

Begnals owner opens up about Trey Hendrickson's contract situation

The rumor mill has been churning about Hendrickson being potentially traded amid the contract holdout. On Monday, though, team owner Mike Brown refuted these rumors while opening up about their plans with the four-time Pro Bowler.

"We aren't going to trade Trey," Brown said. "We're working to get Trey re-signed as we speak. Our guys are in the office working to get that done. And I think it will get done."

The situation surrounding Hendrickson's contract continues to grow interesting with each passing day. However, following Mike Brown's statement, fans can expect a deal to be finalized before the start of preseason.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Bhargav
