"I would’ve hugged and kissed my girl" - NFL fans react to Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna's response to draft

On Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft, Travis Hunter’s name was called as the No. 2 pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hunter attended the big night with his parents and his fiancée, Leanna Lenee.

Hunter's father, who is on probation, got special permission to attend the Buffs' star's draft. Right after hearing his name, Hunter hugged his family and Lenee. In a video posted by Colorado Buffaloes' Instagram account on Thursday, Hunter was also spotted dancing joyfully.

However, to some NFL fans, Lenee's response was quite calm.

“I would’ve hugged and kissed my girl. And, she would have let me...," a fan posted.

"I still don't like her energy. Please Travis, test the broad in a new world," another fan commented.

"He didn't even hug her! Lol😂," one fan wrote.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @cubuffsfootball)

More NFL fans joined in the comment section:

"Omg she is so chopped," a fan wrote.

"She didn't clap until everyone else," another fan commented.

"He STILLLLL WITH HER?????," one fan said.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @cubuffsfootball)

Previously, Hunter’s fiancée faced backlash on the day the two-way phenom won the Heisman Trophy in 2024. It happened after fans noticed her alleged indifferent reaction during the ceremony. While everybody stood up to celebrate when Hunter was announced as the winner, Lenee stayed seated at first.

Though she did stand up briefly to hug him, Lenee quickly sat back down. It seemed rude to many.

However, Hunter clapped back at the trollers on his Twitch stream. A clip was posted on Dec. 16 on X.

“You ain’t never have no girl, so why y’all talking about me? Find someone else to talk about. Clickbait pages, y’all better stop. I’m telling y’all. Something bad gon’ happen to y’all [if] y’all keep doing that," he said.

Travis Hunter has been engaged to Lenee since February 2024. She has been his girlfriend since 2022 and the couple is planning to get married in May.

Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna gifted him a Rolex watch

Travis Hunter’s fiancée, Leanna Lenee, surprised him with a fancy Rolex watch and a matching bracelet just before the 2025 NFL draft.

Hunter was emotional upon receiving the present. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman posted the interaction on X before Thursday's draft night.

As reported by Daily Mail, the gold Rolex Day-Date is worth around $40,000 to $55,000, with the exact price depending on its design.

