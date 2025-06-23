"I wouldn’t lie to you": Tom Brady caught off guard after Micah Parsons reveals not receiving signed jersey from 7x Super Bowl champ

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons appeared to put the pressure on seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady at the Fanatics Fest event in New York. In a video posted by the NFL's X account on Sunday, Brady and Parsons were seen arguing about whether the legendary QB sent the Cowboys star his autographed jersey.

“Have we ever signed one for Micah and send one his way, a jersey?” Brady said in the video.

Brady appeared to be having some fun with Parsons, who pleaded his case for a signed jersey from the future Hall of Famer.

“No, you’ve not," Parsons said. "I’ve never gotten a jersey. I wouldn’t lie to you. I never got one, bro… I just want a jersey, bro, to put it in my house.”

Brady then asked his team to send Parsons a signed jersey before requesting the Dallas star to film a video about the unveiling.

"I'm going to open it and post that sh** like, finally, Tom Brady," Parsons said.

Brady and Parsons shared a hug at the end of the video to close out their hilarious interaction.

Micah Parsons was the last player to sack Tom Brady in his NFL career

Micah Parsons was the last player to sack Tom Brady before the legendary quarterback called it quits.

Parsons sacked Brady during the Cowboys' NFC wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January 2023. Dallas went on to beat Tampa Bay 31-14 in that game.

Brady announced his retirement in February 2023, just a few weeks after the game. He won six Super Bowls during his 20 years with the New England Patriots and won another Super Bowl with the Buccaneers.

Parsons, meanwhile, will be eager to end the Cowboys' Super Bowl drought. He has been one of the best players in the league since being drafted by Dallas in 2021, earning Pro Bowl honors in each year with the team.

