“I wouldn’t worry about him": Eagles great Brandon Graham roasts Deebo Samuel for being out of shape [VIDEO]

Deebo Samuel will play for the Washington Commanders in the 2025 season after spending six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham called out Samuel for being out of shape this offseason.

In a video shared by Commanders fan Janky Rondo on Saturday, Graham was discussing the favorites to win the NFC East in the upcoming season.

"It's going to be between us two," Graham said about the Eagles and the Commanders.

When a fan pointed out that Washington landed Samuel via a trade this offseason, Graham aimed a cheeky dig at the Pro Bowl wide receiver.

"I wouldn't worry about him (Samuel)," Graham said, "He gotta be in shape first—he don't look like he in shape right now."

Graham played his entire 15-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles and won two Super Bowls. He announced his retirement in March, just a month after winning his second Super Bowl. He believes that the Eagles can win the NFC East next season.

Deebo Samuel sparks weight gain concerns when he arrived at Commanders' training camp

NFL: Washington Commanders WR Deebo Samuel

Earlier this month, Deebo Samuel seemed to have gained weight when a video of him at the Commanders' minicamp went viral on social media. The receiver looked slow and lethargic during a training drill, which seemingly led to Graham's recent comments about the player.

Nonetheless, Samuel still has two months to prepare for his first season in Washington. He is expected to serve as a key weapon for quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was the Offensive Rookie of the Year last season.

Across six seasons with the 49ers, Samuel recorded 4,792 yards and 22 touchdowns on 334 receptions. He also contributed 1,143 yards and 20 touchdowns on 202 rushing attempts across 81 regular-season games.

