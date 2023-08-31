"I have zero confidence in Russell Wilson": Packers Super Bowl champion predicts $245,000,000 Broncos QB will get benched mid-season

Russell Wilson had a disastrous debut season in Denver, a dumpster-fire campaign that was evident for all to see.

Despite considerable hype after the $4.05 billion takeover by the Walton-Penner group, the Broncos finished the season with a 5-12 record. Even the turbulent Las Vegas Raiders managed one more win than the Broncos.

Then-head coach Nathaniel Hackett was eventually let go just after Christmas, with Broncos decision-makers calling time of death on an uneventful season. Even so, there's fresh hope in Denver this time around with quarterback whisperer Sean Payton calling the shots.

Despite the change, Packers Super Bowl champion James Jones is not even remotely buying into the hype this year.

On FS1's Speak, James Jones said about Russell Wilson:

"Zero confidence in Russell Wilson. When you watch a quarterback play, you say, all right he had about four bad games but he had three really good ones. However many Russ played last year, that’s how many bad ones he had in a row."

James Jones predicts Sean Payton will bench Russell Wilson in the middle of the season

Jones didn't stop there.

The former Packers wide receiver stated that there's nothing Wilson has done since signing the $245 million extension to prove that he's going to get out of this rut.

"I do not see Russell Wilson playing good football this year. I think it’s gonna be middle of the season and you’re probably gonna see another QB in there,” Jones said.

Russell Wilson during Denver Broncos v San Francisco 49ers

Russell Wilson's Broncos offense handed fresh headache with Jerry Jeudy's injury

All eyes were on the Broncos' injured reserve list this week after Jerry Jeudy suffered a right hamstring injury in practice.

However, the Broncos did not place Jeudy on injured reserve to start the season, which means he will not miss the first four weeks of NFL action.

Denver Broncos v San Francisco 49ers

The Broncos' schedule will see them kick things off against the new-look Raiders with Jimmy Garoppolo under center. Week 2 is a relatively straightforward matchup against the kinda-sorta rebuilding Washington Commanders.

They will then face the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs in what is likely to be a daunting schedule for Russell Wilson and co.

