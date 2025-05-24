Ian Rapoport backs Lions' Aidan Hutchinson to join $160,000,000 Browns star as NFL’s top-paid pass rushers

Aidan Hutchinson is looking to rebound after a leg fracture ended his 2024 season early. And with the Detroit Lions having invoked his fifth-year option just a few days ago, Ian Rapoport foresees a record-breaking reaffirmation of commitment between both sides for the long term - approximately $160 million, to be exact.
Speaking on Pat McAfee's eponymous show on Friday, the NFL Network insider said:
"I believe he was cleared several weeks before that, at least when I kind of checked in, he had been clear. This was more him announcing, but timing is good, I believe, contract-wise... I mean, they have really done a nice job of getting deals where guys can be really happy about it."
He continued:
"Now that he is fully cleared, and let's say he goes out on OTAs and looks normal, which is what I expect, I believe that he's another one who will get paid a huge deal. Will it be Myles Garrett? I don't know, but he will be among the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL, as he probably should be."
Meanwhile, CBS's Jordan Dajani predicts that the one-time Pro Bowler will agree to a $160.4-million deal - easily the biggest for a defensive player but just shy of Ja'Marr Chase's $161 million with the Cincinnati Bengals, which is the largest for a non-QB:
"On one hand, the Lions would probably like to see how Hutchinson performs coming off this major injury before guaranteeing him $100+ million, but on the other, it's good general managing to lock in your sure-fire stars as soon as possible."
Aidan Hutchinson speaks up on returning to action
Losing Aidan Hutchinson did not hurt the Lions immediately - they went a franchise-best 15-2 and received a bye to the Divisional Round. However, his absence, coupled with injuries to other key defensive players, eventually caught up to them in a stunning 31-45 loss to the Washington Commanders.
Thus, he cannot be any more excited to return to help his team. Addressing reporters recently, he said:
"I don't think anybody in the game of football will ever be as grateful as when I come back in that first game and I get to play football and I get to do it on the big stage again. That's what it's all about, it's the comeback...That's what sets my heart on fire, right there."
The Lions' 2025 season begins on September 7 at the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff is at 4:25 pm ET on CBS.
