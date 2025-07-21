  • home icon
  • "Today is a huge day for Trey Hendrickson": Ian Rapoport gives major update on $21,000,000 DE as Bengals send new offer to end contract standoff

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jul 21, 2025 14:59 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Getty
Trey Hendrickson contract update

Trey Hendrickson has been locked into contract negotiations with the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2025 NFL offseason. He has been looking for a long-term deal after lerading the league in sacks last year, but the franchise has yet to give him what he is looking for.

The Bengals are set to open their official training camp on Wednesday, and unless Hendrickson gets a new contract before then, he may decide to hold out. Cincinnati has reportedly been trying to get a deal done, according to a recent update from NFL insider Ian Rapoport during an appearance on Good Morning Football.

Rapoport explained:

"The Cincinnati Bengals have some work to get done before things kick into gear for them. Trey Hendrickson, their excellent edge rusher, the sack leader in the NFL last year, still wants a new contract, still wants to get paid, set to make $16 million this year, but not expected to play."
"For that one, at least a raise is likely coming. The Bengals have made several offers, including a recent one over the course of the last couple of days. Today is a huge day for Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals. We'll see if they are able to get a deal done that features a big raise for him this year, and potentially years after that, of course. The clock is ticking for Cincy"
Rapoport implied that both sides would ideally like to get a deal done before the start of training camp, which is just two days away as of Monday when he issued the report. The Bengals have apparently upped their offer, but it's yet to be seen if it's enough for Hendrickson to officially sign.

Trey Hendrickson contract expectations for potential extension with Bengals

Trey Hendrickson has been one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, including being the sack leader last season. He allegedly wants to be paid that way, but the Cincinncati Bengals have yet to give what he's looking for.

It's unclear at this point just how much AAV Hendrickson is seeking, or what the Bengals have officially offered him in their most recent proposal. Some speculation has suggested that he may want to surapss Myles Garrett, who signed a deal with the Cleveland Browns worth $40 million in AAV, but NFL inside Tom Pelissero doesn't believe this is the case.

Pelissero appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and explained that Hendrickson is likely seeking to get near Garrett's deal, but not necessarily surpassing it. This essentially gives the Bengals a starting point for potentiually successful negotiations, but they are running out of time with just days remaining before the start of training camp.

