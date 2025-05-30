Ian Rapoport makes thoughts known on Stefon Diggs’ yacht antics with Cardi B and "Fun Dips"

Veteran wideout Stefon Diggs was one of the New England Patriots' top acquisitions this offseason. New England brought in Diggs back in March during free agency, inking the four-time Pro-Bowler to a three-year deal worth up to $69 million.

Despite entering his first year in New England, Diggs, who is entering his 11th NFL season, has been absent from OTAs. A player of Diggs' caliber missing OTAs is nothing to write home about, but the two-time All-Pro's actions during his off-day have grabbed national headlines.

Earlier this week, footage surfaced of Diggs on a yacht accompanied by several women. On the yacht, which was revealed to be his girlfriend Cardi B's, Diggs flashed an unidentified pink substance packaged in clear plastic.

On Friday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport made his feelings known regarding the Stefon Diggs situation during an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show."

"I mean, my thoughts from (Mike Vrabel) is that, just listening to him, he's probably not the most thrilled of all time. Especially when you have a big free-agent signing, he's coming back from an injury, partying with Cardi B, which it could be anyone, not that that's a bad thing."

Though Diggs has not yet been disciplined by either the NFL or the Patriots, the league declined to comment on the matter and could look into the circumstances of the video.

Mike Vrabel comments on Stefon Diggs' video

Entering his first season as the coach of the Patriots, Mike Vrabel is looking to minimize distractions for a youthful, largely retooled team. For a collection of players set to play their first season together, building rapport throughout the locker room is paramount, something Diggs is missing out on by skipping OTAs.

On Thursday, Vrabel commented on the leaked video of Stefon Diggs, stressing the importance of smart decision-making to his team.

"It's something that we're aware of, and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said, speaking to reporters. "The message will be the same for all our players, that we're trying to make great decisions. And any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club."

Vrabel agreed to become New England's coach back in January and is tasked with developing franchise quarterback Drake Maye and revamping one of the league's worst defensive units from last season.

New England will likely conduct their own research regarding the Diggs video as the players and coaches move forward with their offseason program.

