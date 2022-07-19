Ian Rapoport stands firm by his report of J.K. Dobbins' injury despite Ravens RB's call out

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a host of injuries heading into 2021. At the time, many argued that running back J.K. Dobbins was one of the more critical losses. Nearly a full year later, the running back is at risk of missing time due to the same injury. At least, that was what Ian Rapoport was saying based on his source.

Rapoport had said on air that Dobbins was no "sure thing for Week 1" due to the severity of the injury he suffered. J.K. Dobbins got wind of the assessment and strongly rebuked it on social media while the NFL insider was on the air on the Pat McAfee Show.

Here's what J.K. Dobbins tweeted:

"Okay I'm tired of being quiet... come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that's how good my rehab is going and I'm damn sure gong to be ready for week 1."

Jk dobbins @Jkdobbins22 Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: #Ravens RB JK Dobbins is no sure thing for Week 1. He hasn’t had any setbacks. But his knee injury was a serious one, and Baltimore has no incentive to rush him back. They protected themselves with veteran Mike Davis, regardless. From NFL Now: #Ravens RB JK Dobbins is no sure thing for Week 1. He hasn’t had any setbacks. But his knee injury was a serious one, and Baltimore has no incentive to rush him back. They protected themselves with veteran Mike Davis, regardless. https://t.co/j5xi6dYabU Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

Pat McAfee had Rapoport with him on the show when Dobbins responded and asked the analyst for a response. Here's what he said:

"I hope for J.K. Dobbins' sake that he is ready for Week 1. That would be great for him. I will stick with the person who told me this. I'm very comfortable with the source of this report. I hope he's ready for Week 1 because that would be great. Didn't say he's not going to be just said, 'it's no sure thing.'"

He continued, hoping the team doesn't rush him back too soon:

"I hope that he ends up being right. That would be great outcome for all sides. And I hope that they don't rush him because that was a very, very serious knee injury…"

Lastly, he said:

"If he is not ready [or ready] for Week 1, I'm not going to tweet anything because I'll just say whatever it is. I'm sure Dobbins is feeling some sort of way now, but it's not personal like, it means nothing to me, personally, whether or not he's ready for Week 1. This is just what I believe based on really good information that I've got."

An interesting exchange for sure. Hopefully, J.K. Dobbins is ready for the new season, as he is an incredible talent and an integral part of the Ravens offense.

Jk dobbins @Jkdobbins22 Just know I been working… I been quiet for a reason. I thrive best when I face adversity….go check my resume. Just know I been working… I been quiet for a reason. I thrive best when I face adversity….go check my resume.

J.K. Dobbins' NFL past and future

Wild Card Round - Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans

J.K. Dobbins was drafted in the second round of the 2020 Draft. In his rookie season, the running back jumped off the screen and impressed many. He recorded more than 800 yards and nine touchdowns in that campaign. However, that injury curtailed his career and he has not been on the field since.

Assuming Rapoport is correct, the running back's next game film will come in the 2022 season. As such, one can only look at one year of game tape and look back at his college career.

His best season came in his final year at Ohio State. In 2019, he rushed for a whopping 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns. Many hope to see Dobbins hit the field hard in 2022, making up for lost time.

Hopefully we will see him return in the opening week of the season, lighting up defenses and proving his doubters wrong.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit the Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far