"The fact that this could happen and ruin every gambler's night is tough" - Ian Rapoport sympathises with bettors after bizarre end to Steelers vs. Browns TNF clash

Last night's AFC North showdown between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers ended in bizarre fashion. The game ended with a 29-17 victory for the Browns, with Cleveland scoring on the final play of the game.

With the score at 23-17 before the final play, and nine seconds left on the clock, the Steelers were trying to make a miracle play on their own four-yard line. The Browns scored a defensive touchdown as a few laterals failed, which ended with cornerback Denzel Ward scoring a touchdown.

The touchdown resulted in the final score being 29-17 instead of 23-17, which cost a lot of money.

Many had the Steelers +7.5 on a boost to betting apps which saw their bets lost on the bizarre end of the game.

On The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapopprt was asked if he has any knowledge of the NFL rigging games with instances like these. Rapoport responded by saying he watches every game to the end because you never know what can happen.

"So I watch every game to the end and ever since the Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph situation, I will never not watch a game till the end because you never know what can happen. I put my iPad down in bed last night with, I don't know, 10 seconds left, because it was over.

"And I woke up this morning to a bunch of texts and to see Pat's video and I'm like, 'What in God's name could possibly have happened in the last seven seconds?' It literally defies logic and yeah, as you guys know, I do not gamble. The fact that this can happen and ruin every gambler person's night is tough, and I feel for all of you. But no answer to your question is no, it's just literally insane."

The bizarre ending of the game cost many bettors a lot of money

Former NFL punter-turned-sports commentator Pat McAfee was one of many people who lost money due to the last play of last night's game.

McAfee placed a parlay that included Najee Harris and Nick Chubb scoring a touchdown and the Steelers +7.5 against the spread.

Before the last play, McAfee would have won $9,000. Instead, he ended up losing $1,000.

If it weren't for the last play where the Steelers attempted a lousy lateral attempt to score, McAfee and many others would have covered. But the Browns ended up winning by 12 points. That explains why he was so suspicious about the ending of the game.

