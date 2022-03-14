ICYMI: "That a**hole" - Kelly Stafford reveals what she did back in college to get back at Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Ram quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford began dating when they were both students at the University of Georgia. He was their starting quarterback while she was a cheerleader for the Georgia Bulldogs.

After college, the couple stayed together. Kelly was by Matthew's side as he spent years with the Detroit Lions, trying to make the middling franchise successful. He finally got his reward this season with the Los Angeles Rams as he became a Super Bowl champion. During that time, the happy couple had four children, all girls, named Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter and Tyler.

It looks like the perfect story now, but it did not start out the way Kelly Stafford wanted. She told KFC Radio what she did to make Matthew Stafford pay more attention to her when they were in college.

Kelly Stafford dated backup QB to make Matthew Stafford jealous

Matthew Stafford did not want to commit to a relationship when they were in college, based on Kelly Stafford's recollection. She described their romance as a "typical college" relationship, meaning there wasn't really one to speak of. She said,

“Our college relationship was the typical college, I would say, relationship — where there wasn’t really one because he didn’t want one.”

It developed into a relationship where it was a love-hate affair, and Kelly Stafford, then Kelly Hall, decided that the best way to get back at Matthew Stafford was to date the backup quarterback.

“We went back and forth there for a little bit with a love-hate. … We were all over the place. I dated the backup to piss him off. That was the type of situation we were in."

When pressed further on this, she admitted she had no regrets over the whole situation. In fact, she believes that he deserved what he got, considering he was not paying sufficient attention to her.

All of this came to light before the Rams' Super Bowl win, but since the Super Bowl win, the strength of their relationship has been on display for everyone to see. And based on Kelly Stafford's recollection, it is a reminder that, in life, some of the best things do not start out all that smoothly, but one should always keep plugging at it. In truth, the same could be said about Matthew Stafford's career, too; after plugging away year after year, he was given a chance to take his team to the very top.

