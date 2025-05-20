“If he doesn’t take it, let him sit out” - NFL fans react to Bengals’ reported $28M offer to Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson has been in the spotlight for the Cincinnati Bengals since last week when he publicly announced a stall in talks regarding a contract extension with the team. This week, reports have claimed that the Bengals are offering the defensive end a deal worth $28 million per year.

Fans on social media reacted to the reported offer for Hendrickson, with many claiming that the deal is a fair offer for the four-time Pro Bowl DE.

"If he doesn’t take it, let him sit out." one tweeted.

"If true and that ain’t enough, trey can respectfully f**k off," another added.

"If he turned that down, he can walk for all I care," a third commented.

Meanwhile, some felt that the Bengals could offer a slightly better deal for Hendrickson if they want to keep him for the long haul.

"He should get 30+," one wrote.

"That’s not unreasonable. Another $2M would probably get it done," another tweeted.

"28?? There has to be a team out there that will offer 30-32. Chicago or Washington should pounce," a fan commented.

Hendrickson signed a four-year deal worth $60 million with the Bengals in 2021. However, in 2022, the team gave him a one-year extension on that contract.

Now, Hendrickson is on course to enter the final year of his contract with the Bengals in the 2025 season. The DE is expected to make a reported $15.8 million in base salary next season.

However, it remains to be seen if Hendrickson will remain at Cincinnati beyond the 2025 NFL season.

Trey Hendrickson was the NFL's sacks leader in the 2024 season

Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson - Source: Getty

Trey Hendrickson racked up a league high 17.5 sacks in the 2024 season, winning the Deacon Jones Award in the process. He also added 46 tackles, six passes defended, two forced fumbles and 10 stuffs.

Hendrickson's strong defensive performances helped the Bengals finish third in the AFC North. Cincinnati posted a 9-8 record but failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Hendrickson has been one of the best defensive players for the Bengals ever since he joined the team, having earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his past four years.

While the Bengals will want to keep hold of Hendrickson beyond the 2025 season, it remains to be seen whether they can negotiate a contract extension with the player.

