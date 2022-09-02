"If you guys need to put me in, put me in" - Eminem ready to suit up and play for Lions 

In today's episode of crossovers you'd never see coming, the Detroit Lions' world collided with rap star Eminem on HBO's Hard Knocks.

Eminem made an appearance on this week's Hard Knocks and floated an interesting proposition for Lions head coach Dan Campbell's consideration.

"We've got a good team here, man," Eminem told Lions players during a practice session on Hard Knocks. "Let's go," the rapper said, before getting down to business.

"I said I'll lace up, whenever. Like I'll go to every game. I'll stand on the sideline, and if you guys need to put me in, put me in, 'cause any position, I'm good. Actually, any position I'm great is what I meant to say."

Detroit may be in need of some reinforcements, but Eminem's offer is likely to be far from head coach Dan Campbell's back pocket. The franchise heads into the second year of a full-blown rebuild.

Post-Hard Knocks Detroit Lions in slow rebuild

Dan Campbell's year one rebuild was a painstaking process as the Detroit Lions went 3-13-1 for the season. The three wins came against the Vikings and the Cardinals, along with a surprise win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. However, by that time, the Packers had decided to hand their starters some well-deserved rest with their eyes on the playoffs.

Detroit's most pivotal offseason move that year was sending Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff. Along with a 2021 third-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick and a first-rounder in the 2023 draft.

While Stafford got his wish and led the Rams to the Super Bowl on a stacked roster, Jared Goff was an unlikely winner as well.

Goff would go on to make his third appearance on HBO's Hard Knocks.

“I’m excited about Jared. Real excited about Jared,” QBs coach Mark Brunell said in one episode on the show. “He’s doing some good things and it’s so important to him. He likes what we’re doing and he likes who we’re doing it with, which is great for a quarterback. He’s making some incredible throws, man. "

Now in his second year, Campbell and the Lions' focus is firmly on fleshing out the foundation of the roster. Along with using their treasure trove of picks to raise the floor of the squad.

Detroit added two first-round picks to the roster this year in Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson and Alabama WR Jameson Williams.

