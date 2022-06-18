"If I'm his receiver, I feel the same way" - Gerald McCoy claims he too would have ditched Aaron Rodgers like Davante Adams did

Aaron Rodgers has gone back and forth on whether or not he will return to football over the last two offseasons. So much so that NFL analysts have grown tired of the topic and stated as much in articles and TV segments. In a post-game interview after the charity golf event known as The Match, he even stated that retirement is always on his mind.

It was this indecision on the quarterback's part that drove Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams to seek employment elsewhere. Adams didn’t want to get locked into a five-year deal if Rodgers wasn’t going to be there. Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy gave his thoughts on the situation as he sat down with Colin Cowherd on The Herd.

"I mean, he's my favorite player. So I kind of have to...I get bias at times. But in reality, if I'm his receiver, I feel the same way. You can't keep doing it. I'm about to be locked in here for the next five years. And I want a quarterback that I can trust. I mean, we've seen the backup play. It wasn't pretty. So I don't think he's really confident about being there five more years."

Adams has now taken his talents to Las Vegas, where he will be reunited with Derek Carr. The two had great chemistry in college and hope to continue that in the NFL. With Adams now a part of the AFC West, the division has become the best in football, as the other three teams have made moves to strengthen their roster as well.

Rodgers and the Packers may alter the playbook to a more run heavy offense in 2022

Rodgers, in the meantime, heads into the regular season with uncertainty at the wide receiver position. The team has high hopes for rookie wide receiver Christian Watson, but it will be difficult to fill the huge void left by Adams. And of course, Randall Cobb lends a veteran presence.

After two consecutive MVP seasons, Aaron Rodgers could put almost any wide receiver on the map. Still, fans may see a Packers team this year that relies more on the run game than in previous years. This could only benefit Rodgers' play action game and help the offensive production.

