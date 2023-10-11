“If I thought Aaron Hernandez was murdered, I wouldn’t have stopped at anything”: Late Patriots TE’s lawyer on conspiracy theories

Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez's lawyer has come out and refuted any conspiracy theory that says that the deceased player was murdered and did not commit suicide. Jose Baez, who represented Aaron Hernandez, said to Yahoo Sports,

“Believe me, if I thought Aaron had been murdered, I wouldn’t have stopped at anything. I would have made it my mission in life to get to the bottom of it and I would have held the state responsible for it.

He went on to point out that he is speaking out because Aaron Hernandez has a surviving daughter and it might be distressing to her to read this theories.

“But that's not what I saw. That’s not what the evidence showed me… It saddens me to see more of these conspiracy theories out there... He has a child (10-year-old daughter Avielle) and she is going to read all of these things out there and I think it is unfortunate for folks who don’t have enough of the facts to be throwing that out there like that."

Jose Baez lays out the facts about Aaron Hernandez's death

Jose Baez gave his reasons why he believed Aaron Hernandez was not murdered, saying

“We had the opportunity to dive into the entire case. I inspected his cell. I saw all of his property. I saw all of the crime scene photos. I saw all of his phone records. I listened to all of the recordings... I was present during his autopsy. We hired the best medical examiner in the country, and there was zero doubt in his mind and from what I saw on the cause of death …"

The lawyer added that there was no sign of the player having got into any struggle. He added,

"I didn’t see any signs of a struggle on Aaron’s body. Aaron was a fighter, he would not have gone down quietly. And he was a big guy... He didn’t have any stab wounds, any other wounds to his body, any other bruises, any other injuries that would make me think he was in a fight.”

Baez chalked down a possible reason of suicide to CTE, which was found to be extensive in the former tight end's brain after his death. He continued,

“I think a lot of times people keep [suicide] to themselves or they think of [it] on the fly. I have a feeling that the CTE would come and go with Aaron. I know there were times he complained about headaches, really bad ones. There were times he didn’t feel like himself... I don’t think this was a one-time feeling; it was something he struggled with and on that evening it was too much to bear.”

This story has been doing the rounds after Chandler Jones accused his Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels of allegedly being involved in Aaron Hernadez's death. The player has had a falling out with the team and McDaniels was previously with the Patriots too.

Previously as well, players like Fred Taylor, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Brandon Marshall and Cam Newton have cast doubts on a podcast regarding Aaron Hernandez's suicide. But based on Jose Baez's recollections, there is no substance to such allegations.