Jayden Daniels's mom is keeping a close eye on her son’s dating life, even during the offseason. Regina Jackson’s involvement in Daniels’s dating life was revealed to the world during a viral moment when the pair showed up to watch a college basketball March Madness game.

Jayden was seen chatting with top college basketball player Juju Watkins in a now viral clip. Watkins and her #1 seeded USC Trojans team were coming off a comfortable 71-25 win against 16th-ranked UNC Greensboro Spartans. Watkins stayed behind to catch the rest of the action, and she soon found herself sitting next to the Washington Commanders' rookie quarterback Daniels.

They soon got engrossed in a candid conversation and seemed to be having a good time. They were comfortable in each other’s company, laughing and seemingly enjoying themselves.

But it did not last very long as Regina Jackson returned and sat in between Watkins and Daniels. The awkward moment soon went viral on social media and reminded fans of a teenage couple being reprimanded by their parents.

Former NFL Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell, however, didn't appreciate the interjection from Mama Jackson. He chimed in with the following comment on X:

He commented: “If juju not qualified, then who is? Lol”

The retired running back speaks for all of us.

Watkins and Daniels are two of American sports’ biggest future superstars. So they would certainly make a wonderful power couple. But it seems like Mama Jackson wants her son to focus on football for now.

Mama Regina Jackson is serious about protecting her son Jayden Daniels

This incident is not the first time Jackson has interjected in Daniels’s personal life.

In an interview with Prime Video's The Money Game, she made her stance on Daniels having girlfriends pretty clear. She said that “them girls” were what she was most worried about when it came to Daniels’s new life as an NFL quarterback.

"Some girl out here, she’s got a Jayden Daniels wall and her mama says, 'Hey honey, you’re going to the be the one to get ‘em.' And I know that sounds crazy, but I guarantee there's someone who's trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels."

"So thank god he got a mama like me because it ain’t happening."

Jackson is also an NFLPA-registered agent, having passed the exam to become certified. So that makes her even more qualified to handle Jayden Daniels’s private life.

