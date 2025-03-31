"If you don't like it, stop it" - Lions GM sets record straight on Packers' proposal to ban Eagles' tush push play

The Philadelphia Eagles have made the "tush push" famous by consistently using it in short-yardage situations and on the goal line, often resulting in either a first down or touchdown. Following Philadelphia's successful run through the postseason, which resulted in the second Super Bowl title in franchise history, the Green Bay Packers reportedly proposed banning the play.

While other teams have had the opportunity to run the "tush push," nobody has been as successful at it as the Eagles. Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes made that a point when discussing the Packers' petition to ban the play.

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared his comments to X on Monday:

"#Lions GM Brad Holmes on the #Packers' proposal to ban the tush-push: "The Eagles came up with it. They're effective at it. They're really good at it. So. if you don't like it, stop it. That's our stance on it. Other teams have tried it and have not been as effective." (via @PFT_Live )"

NFL teams are reportedly set to vote on banning the play on Tuesday. Reports have emerged that there have been heated debates within the competition committee regarding the "tush push."

Packers president previously shared he is not a fan of the "tush push"

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly behind the attempt to get the "tush push" banned. While the franchise has not publicly commented on its reasoning for wanting the play banned, president and CEO Mark Murphy said he is not a fan of the play last month.

In a fan Q&A with the team's website, he said:

"I am not a fan of this play. There is no skill involved, and it is almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less. The series of plays with the Commanders jumping offsides in the NFC championship game to try to stop the play was ridiculous. The referee even threatened to give the Eagles an automatic touchdown if the Commanders did not stop it.

"I would like to see the league prohibit pushing or aiding the runner (QB) on this play. ... There used to be a rule prohibiting this, but it is no longer enforced because I believe it was thought to be too hard for the officials to see.

"The play is bad for the game, and we should go back to prohibiting the push of the runner. This would bring back the traditional QB sneak. That worked pretty well for Bart Starr and the Packers in the Ice Bowl."

While the Eagles have had the most success utilizing the tush push, they are hardly the only team to attempt the play. Twenty-four of the 32 teams will need to vote to ban the play in order for the proposal to pass.

