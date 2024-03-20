Ever since the Chicago Bears have been locked into the No. 1 spot in the 2024 NFL draft, Caleb Williams' name has been mentioned as their pick.

With other talented quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye thought to make up the top three selections, there has been little doubt over the last month that Williams will be a Bear.

The former USC signal-caller didn't test at the scouting combine in Indianapolis, instead waiting to throw until the Trojans' Pro Day Wednesday. While he made fans, reporters and scouts wait, it was worth it as he put on a show.

Speaking with Colin Cowherd on FS1's "The Herd," Caleb Williams said that if it were to be the Bears who picked him, he would be just fine with that.

"If that was the place, then I'd be excited," Williams said.

The Bears have made several moves this offseason to put pieces in place around their new incoming quarterback. Many feel that Chicago is a good spot for Caleb Williams to land and gives him a good chance at succeeding.

Bears fans are excited for the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner to come to Chicago, and it appears that Williams is equally excited about possibly being a Bear.

Bears giving Caleb Williams weapons to succeed in rookie season

Knowing they had been locked into the No. 1 pick for a while, the Bears did their homework, and once free agency opened, the franchise made several moves that significantly improved the roster.

Already armed with the No. 1 and No. 9 pick, Bears general manager Ryan Poles added veteran receiver Keenan Allen, running back D'Andre Swift, tight end Gerald Everett and center Coleman Shelton.

So if Williams is selected, his two main weapons will be D.J. Moore, Allen and possibly Rome Odunze (No. 9 pick?). Then we add Swift out of the backfield, along with tight ends Cole Kmet and Everett.

That is a lot of weapons for Williams to potentially utilize in his first season. The offensive line has improved with the addition of Shelton, so it will be up to offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to get the best out of the unit.

Caleb Williams seems certain to go to Chicago, and with a vast array of weapons at his disposal, it is no wonder he's excited to become a Bear.