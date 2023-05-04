Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorced half a year ago, but every once in a while, the end of their relationship returns to the spotlight. And sometimes it involves the most unlikely situation for people to talk of.

A very good example of that happened on Thursday. May 4 is known as Star Wars day due to the famous phrase "May the force be with you", which became "May the Fourth be with you" as a way for fans to remember Star Wars.

But Kevin Flynn, one of the most known Instagram memers there is, took the opportunity to joke with Brady and Bundchen about their divorce using the day to make a joke:

Gisele commented on Brady's Instagram post announcing his second retirement from the NFL, which could mean that they're on good terms after their relationship ended. Both have moved on with their lives and everything seems ok.

Why Brady and Gisele got divorced?

It was reported that the quarterback's decision to return to the NFL in 2022 after initially retiring further strained the relationship between the two. According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, Bundchen "was so excited when he declared his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that."

Bundchen wanted him to spend more time at home and end his career for good. After he won his first Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the former quarterback revealed that Bundchen asked him what else he had to prove. 2022 was the first time Brady missed most of the offseason due to personal reasons.

The quarterback struggled in his final season

His comeback in 2022 wasn't as expected, as he struggled for most of the season and just barely made the playoffs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They were handled easily by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round.

The former quarterback has a 10-year, $375 million deal as an analyst with FOX set to start at the 2024 season. He asked to sit for a year to enjoy his life post-retirement.

Even if he's not playing anymore, he will still be a part of our NFL Sundays. Just a different view this time.

