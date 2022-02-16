Images of Prince Harry celebrating Rams' Super Bowl 2022 win are going viral

Prince Harry has had pictures of himself snapped enjoying the celebrations as the Los Angeles Rams secured just their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

After the game, the Prince was snapped with the famous Lombardi Trophy along with the organization's owner Stan Kroenke in the locker room after the 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Not many people, aside from ones inside the organization, get to hold the famous trophy, but for Prince Harry got to spend some time with the most prized possession on the planet.

Rams go all in and win the Super Bowl

The Rams put all their eggs in the Super Bowl basket this season. Trading for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, getting former Bronco Von Miller and then halfway through the season, acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. from the Cleveland Browns.

The roster was already stacked, but the organization felt it needed that little boost of star power. They got it.

The NFC West side finished top of their division with a 12-5 record. Cooper Kupp won the triple crown as he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. The defense, led by Aaron Donald, was deemed one of the best in the league. The Rams had everything it needed for a Super Bowl run.

Including the playoffs, the NFC West team won nine out of 10 games dating back to its loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on November 26. Having gone all in, the pressure was on Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay to bring the Lombardi Trophy home to SoFi Stadium, and they did just that.

The 23-20 win over Joe Burrow and the Bengals was deemed by many to be the minimum for the team. Given it had invested so much in getting the right pieces in place this season, it was Super Bowl or bust.

At the game, there were A-list stars in attendance to see the Rams win, and with Prince Harry, he got his hands on the famous trophy post-game. Just which players the organization will be able to retain with both Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. now free agents remains to be seen.

It is hoped McVay will be able to keep the majority of his roster together and make another run at a championship next season. With celebrations still going after their impressive win and a royal Prince in attendance, the Rams certainly stole the show on Super Bowl Sunday.

