“Imagine growing up and your aunt is Taylor Swift” - Travis Kelce’s sister-in-law Kylie’s TikTok decision lauded by fans

Does Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift have a new member of her clique? A few days ago, Kylie Kelce, wife of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's elder brother (and Philadelphia Eagles center) Jason, defended the pop star from notorious DeuxMoi, who had claimed that Swift had secretly married actor Joe Alwyn in 2020 or 2021.

She has come out with a TikTok video of two of her daughters - set to an excerpt of the multi-platinum artist's "Never Grow Up" from her 2010 album Speak Now:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

And fans love it, as their comments show, with one commenting:

"Okay but imagine growing up and your aunt is Taylor Swift?"

Comments to the TikTok video of Kylie Kelce's children with Taylor Swift's music in the background

Travis Kelce shares locker room stories with elder brother Jason on New Heights

Back on the subject of Travis Kelce, the last episode of his New Heights podcast with elder brother Jason had its fair share of humor.

At one point, the NFL siblings were asked this question:

"Why are reporters allowed in the locker rooms? Do they at least give you a warning before they come in?"

As they would reveal, there is a specific window where journalists may interview players regarding the game, and it's announced ahead of time.

So, why bother entering the locker room when there is a podium? Jason Kelce deduced that only a few players could use it, but the press, especially the local outlets, will want access to the entire room.

Hence, scenes of reporters having to mingle with (mostly) almost nude players, which for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is mostly normal, except for one instance:

“The only time I feel like it’s weird is if you’re like a** naked next to the guy’s locker that’s getting interviewed.”

Howver, for the Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason, it's not as much of a bother, as it was during his youth:

“I think I’ve just been naked in front of enough people at this point that I don’t think it’s that weird. I thought it was weird in high school when guys would wear bathing suits into the showers."

"Get naked. We're all gonna get naked now. It's not weird. You're making it weird by not getting naked."

A new episode of New Heights podcast is set to release on Wednesday.