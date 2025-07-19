"Imagine stadium booing" - Asante Samuel warns Shedeur Sanders mania will take over among Browns fans if Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett flop

Asante Samuel believes fans in Cleveland will find themselves calling for Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 season.Samuel, the legendary former NFL cornerback, was interviewed on Friday by Colorado University content creator JaKi on X. He suggested that Browns fans could end up booing both Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett if they aren't able to produce on the field, instead calling for Sanders to get a crack at the starting role.&quot;People want to see him play. Imagine the stadium booing Flacco &amp; Pickett because they want #12. If they don't produce, you can guarantee fans will start chanting we want Shedeur&quot;Of course, Sanders isn't the only rookie who has a shot at taking the starting quarterback role over in Cleveland. The Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft this past April. Sanders, whose draft stock fell sharply before the draft, wasn't picked until the fifth round.Shedeur Sanders now must outperform Flacco and Pickett, as well as prove he's better than a quarterback Cleveland valued two rounds earlier.It will be interesting to see where Sanders lands on the depth chart as we head into the regular season with three other quarterbacks to compete against.Shedeur Sanders hopes to bounce back in NFL debut after draft plummetNFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: ImagnShedeur Sanders was at one point being argued as the best quarterback in the entire 2025 NFL draft class, alongside Cam Ward. However, Ward was eventually drafted first overall by the Tennessee Titans. As for Sanders, while he was expected to be the second quarterback off the board, he was instead not selected until the fifth round.Reports suggested, leading up to the draft, that Sanders did poorly in team interviews during the NFL scouting combine. Some analysts also began to question how much his game tape revealed, citing a lack of deep passes and noting that many of his throws were quick, short passes.There also seems to be some concerns about Sanders' willingness to hold onto the ball too long, taking unnecessary sacks. While it took a bit longer for Sanders to come off the draft board than expected, he'll get his opportunity with the Browns. Whether he earns a chance to prove himself as a starter at the professional level remains to be seen.