"Imma show you how fast I am" - A.J. Brown sends warning to thief who stole his car in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown had his car stolen recently. Brown posted on his Instagram story and his official X account, asking the thief to please return his vehicle, and promised not to press charges if they did so.
However, Brown promised things would go a lot differently if they didn't return his vehicle, assuring he'd find the thief soon.
“Come on, man, I'll make a deal with you, bro, to whoever you are, which I'm gonna find out soon," Brown said in his Instagram story. "I'll make a deal with you, bro, just bring the whip back. I won’t press charges, bro, just bring the whip back, bro. And you can go on about your day, but if I find you, come on, bro, it's gonna be what it's gonna be, and Imma come in the interrogation room. I might see about you, my boy, like I'm on that.
"You smooth with it, dawg. You pull it up at 3:42, you got up out of that 3:45, you're fast on your feet. Real fast. Imma show you how fast I am on my feet. Yeah, real talk. Like this. We finna get done today. Like, bro, so you might what? Pull back up, bro. Drop that off, bro. Right now, like, pull up.”
This comes just two months after Brown won the first Super Bowl of his career in New Orleans with the Eagles. He and the Philadelphia Eagles bested the Kansas City Chiefs to bring the Lombardi Trophy to their city. In 2024, Brown finished the year with 67 catches for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns.
AJ Brown and Eagles are hoping for a Super Bowl repeat in 2025
After winning the Super Bowl, AJ Brown and the Eagles would have a lot of work to do before returning to the big game the following year. With some losses on their great offensive line this offseason, Philadelphia hopes to maintain their trench dominance in 2025, once again opening up holes for star running back Saquon Barkley.
Despite losing starting right guard Mekhi Becton, the offense retains the likes of Brown, Devonta Smith, Barkley, and, of course, starting quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.
With general manager Howie Roseman continuing his magical ways in the Philadelphia front office, the Eagles still look to be the team to beat in 2025 coming out of the NFC.
