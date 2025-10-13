  • home icon
  "Imma tell my kids about this": Jalen Ramsey makes his feelings known after outperforming T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett in the same game

“Imma tell my kids about this": Jalen Ramsey makes his feelings known after outperforming T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett in the same game

By Nishant
Published Oct 13, 2025 15:40 GMT
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (image credit: IMAGN)

Jalen Ramsey delivered his first career multi-sack game in Week 6, helping the Pittsburgh Steelers dominate the Cleveland Browns 23-9.

The cornerback burst off the edge to take down Dillon Gabriel twice, once in the first quarter and again in the fourth. Pittsburgh tied a season-high six sacks. Ramsey entered Sunday's matchup with just three career sacks, but ended the game with a career-high.

"I’m going to probably tell my kids about this," Ramsey said. "I played in a game with T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett, and I had two sacks."
The Steelers defense also suppressed the Browns offense, holding it out of the end zone and limiting it to 248 total yards. Meanwhile, Nick Herbig matched Ramsey with two sacks.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns to DK Metcalf and Connor Heyward, while Chris Boswell converted three field goals. Pittsburgh leads the AFC North with a 4-1 record, and is the only team above .500 in the division.

The Steelers will next face Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.

Aaron Rodgers commends Jalen Ramsey’s performance and leadership after the Steelers' win

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 23-9 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers praised Jalen Ramsey for his performance and leadership.

“I do want to make a point and talk about Ramsey,” Rodgers said. “I’ve seen a lot of guys who sit out when they’re 80% or 85%. But for Jalen to go out there with everything he’s accomplished, I just can’t say enough about the level of respect for him.
“If there was any question about the type of person he is, take away the incredible player, he showed all of us the kind of guy he is by going out and playing today."

Ramsey entered the game with a questionable tag due to a hamstring injury. However, it didn't slow him down as he recorded two sacks, two tackles for loss and six total tackles. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin also praised the cornerback.

“I cannot say enough about Jalen Ramsey, guys," Tomlin said. "This guy plays outside corner, he plays nickel, he plays free safety,” Tomlin said. “He is exactly what we hoped he would play. Certainly, he was significant today.”

Ramsey, acquired from Miami in June, has proven his worth in Pittsburgh.

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
