“Imma tell my kids about this": Jalen Ramsey makes his feelings known after outperforming T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett in the same game

Jalen Ramsey delivered his first career multi-sack game in Week 6, helping the Pittsburgh Steelers dominate the Cleveland Browns 23-9.The cornerback burst off the edge to take down Dillon Gabriel twice, once in the first quarter and again in the fourth. Pittsburgh tied a season-high six sacks. Ramsey entered Sunday's matchup with just three career sacks, but ended the game with a career-high.&quot;I’m going to probably tell my kids about this,&quot; Ramsey said. &quot;I played in a game with T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett, and I had two sacks.&quot;The Steelers defense also suppressed the Browns offense, holding it out of the end zone and limiting it to 248 total yards. Meanwhile, Nick Herbig matched Ramsey with two sacks.Aaron Rodgers threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns to DK Metcalf and Connor Heyward, while Chris Boswell converted three field goals. Pittsburgh leads the AFC North with a 4-1 record, and is the only team above .500 in the division.The Steelers will next face Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.Aaron Rodgers commends Jalen Ramsey’s performance and leadership after the Steelers' winFollowing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 23-9 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers praised Jalen Ramsey for his performance and leadership.“I do want to make a point and talk about Ramsey,” Rodgers said. “I’ve seen a lot of guys who sit out when they’re 80% or 85%. But for Jalen to go out there with everything he’s accomplished, I just can’t say enough about the level of respect for him.“If there was any question about the type of person he is, take away the incredible player, he showed all of us the kind of guy he is by going out and playing today.&quot;Ramsey entered the game with a questionable tag due to a hamstring injury. However, it didn't slow him down as he recorded two sacks, two tackles for loss and six total tackles. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin also praised the cornerback.“I cannot say enough about Jalen Ramsey, guys,&quot; Tomlin said. &quot;This guy plays outside corner, he plays nickel, he plays free safety,” Tomlin said. “He is exactly what we hoped he would play. Certainly, he was significant today.”Ramsey, acquired from Miami in June, has proven his worth in Pittsburgh.