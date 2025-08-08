"In your 3rd year, it can't happen" - Shannon Sharpe tears into Anthony Richardson over erratic errors during Colts-Ravens preseason game

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson picked up a finger injury in the team's 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the preseason on Thursday. Richardson exited in the first quarter after dislocating his pinky finger on his right hand, and did not return. Analyst Shannon Sharpe didn't blame Indy's protection for Richardson's injury, but slammed the quarterback instead. &quot;Everybody seemed to run the right route and know what it was, except him (Richardson),&quot; Sharpe said on his &quot;Nightcap&quot; show on Thursday. &quot;Remember Justin Fields, in his rookie year, got his helmet taken off, because he missed it. It's seemingly two people, ran hot. Because think about where the (Offensive) line went, the line went that way (to the left), the tight end hooks up, the back runs a flat. &quot;I hope and pray that it wasn't him (Richardson). Because in your third year, it can't happen.&quot;Richardson was replaced by Daniel Jones, who completed 10 of 21 passes for 144 yards. Colts HC Shane Steichen offers update on Anthony Richardson's injuryIndianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson - Source: ImagnColts coach Shane Steichen opened up on Anthony Richardson's injury after the game and said that the QB was considered 'day-to-day.'&quot;He's doing all right,&quot; Steichen said. &quot;It's a dislocation. They popped it back in. Let's see how it goes.&quot;Richardson also spoke to reporters and pointed out that he was doing fine. &quot;It was weird,&quot; Richardson said, via Colts.com. &quot;He hit me, then I was trying to make sure I had the ball, and I just looked down, I see my finger in a different direction. I'm like, maybe I'm tripping. I looked at it again, and it was definitely like that. So I'm like, I need to get this thing popped back in place and I'm good.&quot;The Colts are yet to name their QB1 for the regular season. They will face the Green Bay Packers in their second preseason game on Aug. 16 and square off the Cincinnati Bengals in their third preseason game on Aug. 23. It's unclear whether Richardon will play in the upcoming preseason games.